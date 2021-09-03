Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 3, 2021

Culpeper Cycling Century to be Oct. 2The 14th Annual Culpeper Cycling Century is fast approaching on Saturday, Oct. 2nd.
Choose between 30, 60, or 100 miles to ride in the beautiful piedmont of Culpeper, Fauquier, and Madison Counties. Deadline to guarantee an event shirt is Monday, Sept. 6.
New this year, the start and finish location will be at Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way—next to the Parks & Recreation Department’s Culpeper Sports Complex.
Culpeper Library events postponedDue to the upward trend of COVID-19 Delta variant infections in the community, the Culpeper County Library has delayed September in-person activities for children.
Story times will be postponed as well as an in-person meeting and pizza party for teens.
“We hope to get back to in person as soon as it is safe for patrons and staff. Thank you for your patience,” according to the library’s September newsletter.
Craft Take & Make kits are returning. Pick one up Sept. 13 and 27 at the library—first come, first served, while supplies last.
Weatherization assistance availableThe Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers the Weatherization Assistance Program.
The initiative reduces household energy use through the installation of cost-effective energy savings measures, which also improve resident health and safety, according to a release from Culpeper County DSS.
Common measures including sealing air leaks, adding insulation, and repairing heating and cooling systems DHCD works with a network of non-profits around the state to directly implement the program. dhcd.virginia.gov/wx
Town offices closing for Labor DayIn observance of Labor Day, town of Culpeper offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.
There will be no refuse collection on Monday in town. Monday and Tuesday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m.
Orange landfill closed MondayOrange County offices, libraries, the landfill, and garbage collections center sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.
Sumerduck remembers 9/11Please join the Sumerduck Community in remembering 9-11-2001 and stand together as Americans to never forget.
A ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5535 Sumerduck Rd. September 11 is Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
On this day Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.
If anyone has or knows of someone with a Fire Engine Bell, please let the club know as it would like to use it during the ceremony. Leave a message at 540/445-1714 and on Facebook at Sumerduck Ruritan.
Windmore Pen-to-Paper WritersThe Pen-to-Paper Writers’ group met on Aug. 3 and is pleased to be able to gather again in the Culpeper County Library Conference Room.
Ten writers shared their stories and welcomed input from the group. One person told her story with a mock trial transcript, and several writers used poetry.
One of the attendees slid humor into his story. Another person wrote a fascinating story about historical real-life characters, according to a release from Windmore Foundation for the Arts. The group learned about a touching incident that changed the life of a writer.
Pen-to-Paper’s next meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the library conference room. The group is open to people of all ages and abilities.
Drop-in to a meeting to learn more. pen-to-paper@windmorefoundation.org.
The Addams Family on stage at LOWTickets are now on sale for “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” to be performed live this autumn by the Lake of the Wood Players.
The production promises to be a musical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family after Wednesday, all grown up, falls in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, 23 and 24. Adult tickets are $29, students/$24 and children 12 and younger/$15. Dan Ditzler will be director at Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove. Lowplayers.org and 540/972-6385.