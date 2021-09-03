Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 3, 2021

On this day Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.

If anyone has or knows of someone with a Fire Engine Bell, please let the club know as it would like to use it during the ceremony. Leave a message at 540/445-1714 and on Facebook at Sumerduck Ruritan.

Windmore Pen-to-Paper WritersThe Pen-to-Paper Writers’ group met on Aug. 3 and is pleased to be able to gather again in the Culpeper County Library Conference Room.

Ten writers shared their stories and welcomed input from the group. One person told her story with a mock trial transcript, and several writers used poetry.

One of the attendees slid humor into his story. Another person wrote a fascinating story about historical real-life characters, according to a release from Windmore Foundation for the Arts. The group learned about a touching incident that changed the life of a writer.

Pen-to-Paper’s next meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the library conference room. The group is open to people of all ages and abilities.