Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 30, 2021

Applications open Oct.1 for Doris’ Senior Angels
Culpeper Human Services needs help from the public. The county agency will be sponsoring “Doris’ Senior Angels,” formerly ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’
This program is for Culpeper County residents 60 and older with a monthly income of less than $1,200 who would like to be “adopted” for Christmas.
To nominate someone for the program, starting Oct. 1, contact Becky Phipps at 727-0372 ext. 400 or Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360. Application can be taken over the phone or filled out in-person at Culpeper Human Services Office, 1835 Industry Dr. Applications will not be mailed out.
Only 200 applications will be taken and the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Get groceries delivered from Martin’s in Culpeper
The GIANT Company together with Instacart announced this week the launch of home delivery of groceries from GIANT and Martin’s locations, including the Culpeper supermarket.
GIANT Instant Delivery provides customers with fresh groceries, convenience items, and household essentials from early morning to late at night in as fast as 30 minutes.
“While no two families’ grocery experiences are alike, the one thing so many of our families have in common is that their lives are busier than ever. Sometimes, they just can’t make it to the grocery store, even for a quick trip, and that’s where GIANT Instant Delivery comes in,” said Matt Simon, a GIANT vice president. “Together with Instacart, we’re simplifying the shopping experience.”
Approximately 20,000 items are available via the delivery such with a focus on convenience items like prepared foods, snacks, beverages, paper goods, cleaners, and baby products.
Customers can place orders at instacart.com/giant-instant-delivery and instacart.com/martins-instant-delivery.
Instant Delivery is available as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 12 a.m., seven days a week, requires a $10 order minimum and has a $2.99 delivery fee.
After-hours social Friday at Beer Hound
Join the Culpeper Chamber and Beer Hound Brewery 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 for its first After Hours Social of the year.
Beer Hound, near the Depot on Commerce Street, will be offering two free 5oz pours to all attendees to sample their amazing beers as well as light snacks, and Karaoke Tonight with Hostess Linda B.
White House Christmas Ornament for saleThe Eastern View High School Choral Boosters is again selling the 2021 official White House Ornament.
The cost is $26. Contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621 ext. 2335 to purchase one in support of the school choir.