Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 30, 2021

Applications open Oct.1 for Doris’ Senior Angels

Culpeper Human Services needs help from the public. The county agency will be sponsoring “Doris’ Senior Angels,” formerly ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’

This program is for Culpeper County residents 60 and older with a monthly income of less than $1,200 who would like to be “adopted” for Christmas.

To nominate someone for the program, starting Oct. 1, contact Becky Phipps at 727-0372 ext. 400 or Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360. Application can be taken over the phone or filled out in-person at Culpeper Human Services Office, 1835 Industry Dr. Applications will not be mailed out.

Only 200 applications will be taken and the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Get groceries delivered from Martin’s in Culpeper

The GIANT Company together with Instacart announced this week the launch of home delivery of groceries from GIANT and Martin’s locations, including the Culpeper supermarket.

GIANT Instant Delivery provides customers with fresh groceries, convenience items, and household essentials from early morning to late at night in as fast as 30 minutes.

