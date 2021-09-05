Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 5, 2021

9/11 expo to feature Culpeper warbirdsThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, which is based in Culpeper, will honor America on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by bringing two of its World War II warbirds to the “Wings and Wheels Expo” at the Hagerstown, Maryland, Regional Airport on Sept. 11.

Appearing at the event organized by the Hagerstown Aviation Museum will be the wing’s General Motors TBM Avenger torpedo bomber and a Stinson L-5 Sentinel. The TBM Avenger was the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. The Stinson L-5 was a WWII liaison airplane and the first to be used as a Forward Air Controller aircraft.

Warbird Rides will be available. They should be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. All flights will originate at the airport and any unsold flights will be available for purchase on Sept. 11.