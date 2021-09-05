Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 5, 2021

9/11 expo to feature Culpeper warbirdsThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, which is based in Culpeper, will honor America on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by bringing two of its World War II warbirds to the “Wings and Wheels Expo” at the Hagerstown, Maryland, Regional Airport on Sept. 11.
Appearing at the event organized by the Hagerstown Aviation Museum will be the wing’s General Motors TBM Avenger torpedo bomber and a Stinson L-5 Sentinel. The TBM Avenger was the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. The Stinson L-5 was a WWII liaison airplane and the first to be used as a Forward Air Controller aircraft.
Warbird Rides will be available. They should be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. All flights will originate at the airport and any unsold flights will be available for purchase on Sept. 11.
“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our aircraft in WWII. And feel the same power of the engines at take-off just as they did. And smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, the Capital Wing’s Warbird Rides coordinator. “Providing these warbird rides is a part of the CAF mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted the vintage WWII aircraft we keep flying.”
CCHS Class of 1991 to hold 30-year reunion on SaturdayThe CCHS Class of 1991 will be holding their 30-year reunion—with special guests Class of 1990—on Saturday, September 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Barn at Kildee Farm.
For more information, please contact Susan Walker Button by emailing susan.ahalt@gmail.com or calling/texting Lori McFarland Lohr at 804/592-9222.
Recovery Rally ride, program todayChrist-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, the Culpeper Ruritans and the PATH Foundation, “Better Together” Initiative are teaming up to bring a Recovery Rally to Culpeper.
CARS will host a Ride for Recovery benefit motorcycle ride starting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5 from Culpeper Baptist Church.
The community is then invited to Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway at 4 p.m. for a Recovery Rally. The event will include food, music, a speaker and recovery support resources.
The Recovery Rally is for people in recovery, those seeking recovery, those who love someone in recovery, those who love someone not yet in recovery, those who want to support recovery efforts, everyone who cares about the substance-use issues in our community, those who want to see change and those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.
Benefit ATV ride through townThe public is invited to bring all-terrain vehicles and four-wheelers to the parking lot at Culpeper Town Mall starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 5 to participate in a noon ride up Main Street for a good cause.
Participation is free, but donations are appreciated to support the family of 7-year-old Olivia Clatterbuck. The Rappahannock Elementary School student died last month after being thrown from a side-by-side ATV.
Mike Scott is organizing the ride in her memory. All support will be used to help the family. Culpeper police will lead the procession to Southgate Shopping Center and back.
Schools closed for Labor DayThe staff and students of Culpeper County Public Schools have the day off on Monday, Sept. 6, for the Labor Day holiday.
Holiday transportation interruptionRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Sept. 6, for the Labor Day holiday.
VDOT to close road in OrangeState Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) in Orange County will be closed daily Sept. 7-17 while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces several pipes.
The road will be closed to through traffic weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between State Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 677 (Piney Woods Road). Motorists can use Route 629 and Route 669 (Marquis Road) as a detour.
College to host Sept. 8 job fairA Job Fair will be held 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the Fauquier Campus of Lord Fairfax Community College, 6480 College Road in Warrenton.
Job seekers are encouraged to save the date and attend the event.
Questions? Contact dcomer@lfcc.edu or 540-351-1044.
Blood drive in Brandy StationCulpeper County 2A is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department at 19601 Church Road.
Please consider donating blood at the second of three blood drives that Culpeper County 2A is hosting for the Red Cross this year. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org