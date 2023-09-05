Safety updates for hunting at Virginia State Parks

Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, annually offers a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the park’s overall deer management program, according to a DCR release. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.

Safety is an important factor in hunting, so all terms and conditions must be followed, especially when hunting at a state park the release stated. Terms and conditions address weapon types that can be used, the clothes worn by hunters and a required safety course.

Hunting and camping are permitted only in designated areas in state parks. Virginia game laws apply in all designated hunting areas. All state park hunts require proof of completion of a hunter safety course. Hunters are required to wear a blaze orange or blaze pink hat and vest while hunting in any park. All reservation hunts have a $15 reservation fee.

Hunters must have an email and create an account in order to reserve a hunting date and location, according to DCR. It is encouraged that you do this well in advance before the reservation period opens, as it can take some time for the account information to process. All hunts will have a go-live day in September and the sales begin at 9 a.m. All hunts have special regulations. Visit reservevaparks.com/Web to make a reservation.

BOS regular monthly meetings today

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St. Watch the livestreams at Culpeper Media Network and see agendas and documents at Culpeper County on Boarddocs.

Stand Up for Mental Health this Friday

Two Events. One Day. One Community.

Encompass Community Supports is hosting a pair of free, and important, programs this Friday in Hazel Hall at Laurel Ridge Community College, formerly Lord Fairfax Community College in Fauquier County.

Stamping Out Suicide (S.O.S.) will be held 1-5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. will be “Stand Up For Mental Health,” featuring trained individuals performing comedy routines to help reduce the stigma around behavioral health.

Encompass Community Supports resource tables will be present at Stamping Out Suicide as well as many local community resource exhibitors to provide information about programs, services and tips in the areas of suicide prevention, substance abuse, peer recovery, resiliency, mental health and more.

Transitional leader and long-time human services advocate, Sheila E. Battle will deliver the keynote address and themed breakout sessions will occur.

Concrete restoration work on Orange Road

Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform concrete restoration 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting today, weather permitting, on Orange Road. Locations will be at the intersections with Standpipe Road, Aberdeen Drive and Chestnut Drive.

Work will consist of repairing curb sidewalk, and parking spaces. A safety work zone will be in place with flagging operations or temporary lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

Rosenwald Schools documentary premiere in Rappahannock

Nearly three years in the making, “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County” will make its red carpet premiere at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Mount Prospect in Washington, Virginia. A screening will following at 6 p.m.

A documentary project of Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, the film tells the “Rosenwald story” through interviews with students who attended the county’s four Rosenwald schools. Interviews with alumni began in the fall of 2020, according to a release from Nan Roberts, foundation president.

The movie, by award-winning filmmaker Metta Bastet, features the memories of students who attended Scrabble Graded in Castleton, Washington Graded on Piedmont Avenue in Little Washington, Amissville Graded on Poes Road and the Flint Hill school on Fodderstack Road.

Get tickets for the family-friendly event on EventBrite, Scrabble School/Rosenwald Documentary Premiere. Students are free. Meet the film participants and engage in a Q&A at this informative and fun event.

Community Supports board meeting in Madison

Encompass Community Supports (formerly Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services) will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12 at American Legion Post 157, located at 310 Thrift Road in the town of Madison.

There will be a community reception at 3 p.m., where leadership will be on hand to discuss services and answer questions. The board meeting will start at 4 p.m. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146. Encompass Community Supports is an equal access opportunity organization.

Culpeper Fiesta returns to downtown

Culpeper Fiesta is returning to downtown Culpeper, happening from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Depot.

The evening of great music, entertainment, festivities and food will feature DJ Rosales, Banda Principes Musical MX and Mayan dancers.

There will be piñatas, Zumba, La Princess Latin Choreography and Tecuanes. Attendees can also check out informational tables from UVA Health, Encompass Community Supports, 811, Columbia Gas and Gira Music.

Master gardeners hosting an open house

Rapidan River Master Gardeners serving Greene, Madison, Orange and Culpeper invites the public to a Demonstration Garden Open House 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Carver Center.

Visitors can take an informal tour of the garden and high tunnel. Volunteers will be on-site working and to guide, take questions and share ideas and tips on gardening, especially related to this week’s topic of soil, mulching and composting. The garden is located at The Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway, Rapidan. Visit will be canceled in case of rain.

Community Supports transportation break

Encompass Community Supports transportation services will not operate on Friday, Sept. 8, due to an employee in-service training.

Farm Credit Warrenton branch returns dividends

The Warrenton branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias, a customer-owned financial cooperative, announced on Aug. 22, the payment of over $2 million in cash to their customer-owners in the form of a patronage dividend.

Due to its cooperative framework, Farm Credit returns a portion of its profits back to customer-owners on an annual basis, according to a business release. Last year, increased input costs, supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates made it difficult for customers to carry out their goals.

Farm Credit of the Virginias’ financial position remained strong and the Board of Directors elected to return 70% of net profits. The hope is that this patronage distribution will allow customers to feel more confident in navigating the economic headwinds currently impacting the agricultural industry and local rural communities. The patronage program lowers the cost of borrowing from Farm Credit of the Virginias and equates to having an interest free loan for three and a half months, the release stated.

Ribbon cutting for Behavior Doc

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Sarah Dillon at 4 p.m. on Thursday to celebration the grand opening of Behavior Doc, located at 100 Saunders Street in Culpeper.

The applied behavioral analysis firm provides medically necessary, evidence-based treatment to children and young adults with special needs and behavior challenges. The Behavior Doc is privately owned and run by licensed doctorate-level behavioral analysts with clinical experience in applied behavior analysis and behavior therapy.