Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 7, 2021

Patriot Day this Saturday in Culpeper
The public is invited to participate in a time of remembrance, moment of silence and reflection this Saturday, Sept. 11 at locations around the town of Culpeper at times coinciding with the terrorists attacks of 20 years ago.
Gather at 8:46 a.m. in front of Culpeper County VFD Co. 1 on West Davis Street for the firefighters and EMS who died on 9/11.
Gather at 9:03 a.m. across the street in front of the sheriff’s office building on West Davis Street for the law enforcement who died on 9/11.
Gather at 9:37 a.m. at the Wine Street Memorial Park for military service members who died on that day and since in defense of our country.
Gather at the intersection of Main and Davis Street at 10:03 a.m. for the civilians who died on 9/11.
Immediately following, a gathering will be held in the “Kennifer Memorial Garden” at the back of Yowell Meadow Park. The site is named for Ken and Jennifer Lewis, a married flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard the American Airlines plane that smashed into the Pentagon 9/11.
Local volunteer firefighter Kim Atkins is organizing this day of remembrance for the second year.
“I hope that all first responders, military service members, family and friends from the community will attend,” Atkins said. “I want to make sure that we don’t forget everyone who was lost that day.”
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
This week’s needs are canned fruit, ramen noodle and canned meat: Spam, Treet, chicken, and tuna.ststephensculpeper.net; culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com; The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
Culpeper planners meeting this week
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the county administration building on North Main Street.
Social distancing measures may be implemented. Please be aware for signage.
While this meeting is not open to comments, the public is invited to attend. Or view on Culpeper Media, government access TV Station, culpepermedia.org/live-stream; Comcast Public Access Channel 10; or, Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21. See agenda and documents on Culpeper County BoardDocs.
School board, PTO and Back- to-School Night
The Culpeper County School Board Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
Emerald Hill Elementary will host a PTO meeting at 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Back-to-School Night at Pearl Sample Elementary is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.
‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’ youth auditions tonight
Auditions for Windmore Foundation for the Arts upcoming production of Singin’ in the Rain, Jr. will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 7 at the Windmore office, 303 S. Main St, at the State Theatre, in Culpeper.
Auditions are open to persons elementary through high school-age. Rehearsals will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at Lenn Park starting Sept. 12. Performances will be at 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Epiphany School in Culpeper. windmorefoundation.org