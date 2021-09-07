Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 7, 2021

Patriot Day this Saturday in Culpeper

The public is invited to participate in a time of remembrance, moment of silence and reflection this Saturday, Sept. 11 at locations around the town of Culpeper at times coinciding with the terrorists attacks of 20 years ago.

Gather at 8:46 a.m. in front of Culpeper County VFD Co. 1 on West Davis Street for the firefighters and EMS who died on 9/11.

Gather at 9:03 a.m. across the street in front of the sheriff’s office building on West Davis Street for the law enforcement who died on 9/11.

Gather at 9:37 a.m. at the Wine Street Memorial Park for military service members who died on that day and since in defense of our country.

Gather at the intersection of Main and Davis Street at 10:03 a.m. for the civilians who died on 9/11.

Immediately following, a gathering will be held in the “Kennifer Memorial Garden” at the back of Yowell Meadow Park. The site is named for Ken and Jennifer Lewis, a married flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard the American Airlines plane that smashed into the Pentagon 9/11.

Local volunteer firefighter Kim Atkins is organizing this day of remembrance for the second year.