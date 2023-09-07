Davis joins Piedmont Internal Medicine

Piedmont Internal Medicine is excited to welcome Candice Davis, a Family Nurse Practitioner, to its team, according to a Fauquier Health release.

Davis will be offering internal and primary care services to residents of Warrenton and surrounding areas. She joins Dr. Joseph David, Dr. Hasina Hamid, Dr. Jae Lee, Dr. Demetrius Maoury, Dr. Christopher Nagle and Nurse Practitioner Erica Coleman in the Warrenton office.

“My goal is to see each of my patients as a whole person, so I can better understand their situation and we can develop a trusting relationship with each other,” Davis said.

She specializes in Medicare annual wellness exams, women’s health management, acute/urgent care needs, same-day appointments, school and sports physicals and employment physicals including DOT/CDL medical exams.

Davis also performs minor procedures, including ear wax removal, abscess drainage, wart/skin tag removal, skin biopsies, and sutures. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences from James Madison University with a double minor in Biology and Human Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Shenandoah University.

Davis completed eight years of emergency nursing experience before completing her Master of Science in Nursing, as a Family Nurse Practitioner, from George Mason University. The Fauquier County resident enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons, participating in community outreach programs and volunteering at local events.

Piedmont Internal Medicine is located at at 419 Holiday Ct. Suite 100. Contact 540/347-4200 or visit FHDoctors.org.

'Odd Hours, Low Pay, Cool Hat' screening Sunday

Created as a tribute to the more than 700,000 volunteer firefighters serving across America, the new documentary with a fitting name, “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat,” features seven stations — including Culpeper County’s own Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9 in Rixeyville.

The 90-minute film will premiere locally at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Regal Culpeper Theater followed by a question and answer session.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association is sponsoring the free event starting at 1 p.m. with an outside fire truck display, presentations and an opportunity to meet and greet local fire and rescue volunteers.

Best for Breast bra auction entries sought

UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper is now recruiting participants for its annual Best for Breast Bra Auction.

Individuals or groups that would like to decorate a bra for the contest, should contact Shinea Starks to arrange pickup or delivery of an undecorated bra at sds8p@uvahealth.org or text/call 540/717-9709.

Bras can be decorated in any theme desired. Participants can also add gift cards or promotional items to help increase the bids. Decorated bras are due Sept. 25-29. Auction proceeds will benefit the Pamper Me Pink mammogram fund.

Ford White House ornaments available

The Eastern View High School Choir is once again selling the official White House Ornaments for the 2023 holiday season.

This year, the Official White House Christmas Ornament is a festive holiday wreath, adorned on the front with decorations inspired by the handcrafted Christmas ornaments used in the White House during the Gerald R. Ford Jr., administration, according to the White House Historical Association.

Ornaments are $25 and may be picked up in the Choir Room or at the main office at Eastern View. Make checks payable to EVHS Choral Boosters. The choir has a few 2021 and 2022 ornaments left as well. Contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org to purchase an ornament.

Old Rag Master Naturalists accepting applications

Want to know more about the environment right outside the door? Curious about natural history? Want to make a positive difference in the conservation of Virginia’s natural resources? If so, consider becoming a Master Naturalist. Applications are now open for the Spring 2024 class.

Old Rag Master Naturalists is a chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists, serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. They will be offering a basic training class (limited to 15) starting in late February through early May at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Culpeper. The class will include four field trips on Saturdays during this period.

The fee is $140, covering basic training, course materials, the first year of Virginia Master Naturalist, and chapter dues; scholarships are available. The basic training will include topics such as geology, ecology, weather, entomology, mammalogy, forest management and botany. See oldragmasternaturalists.org or contact oldragnaturalists@gmail.com.

Orange County planners meet tonight

The Orange County Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the Board Meeting room at the Orange County Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Dr.

Virginia War Memorial 9/11 ceremony

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond will host the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in the Shrine of Memory.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl S. Leonard, a U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran, will be the keynote speaker.

This annual public ceremony commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sept. 11 is Patriot Day, a national day of mourning, to remember the 2,997 men and women who died and the more than 6,000 injured on 9/11.

Beginning at 10:40 a.m., the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will play a selection of patriotic music. The ceremony will include the placement of wreathes in memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11, with representatives from the Freedom Flag Foundation.

Admission is free and parking is available in the Virginia War Memorial surface lot and underground parking deck at 621 South Belvidere St. in Richmond.

Ubuntu African Festival this weekend

A celebration of African culture will be held 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the Culpeper Depot. Attendees can enjoy music, food and craft vendors at this free event.

Hosts for the Ubuntu African Festival are the Town of Culpeper, Culpeper Police and His Village Church.

Wreaths Across America car show

A car show fundraiser to benefit Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Car show registration is $20 at 2023-waa-car-show.cheddarup.com and $25 the day of the event, if spaces are available, with registration starting at 8:45 a.m.

Once again this year, culinary students from the Blaze Kitchen at CTEC will be selling food and drinks to support the cause.

Car show trophies will be awarded for Top Car for Stock and Modified in six categories ranging from 1908 to 2003. Judging will be done by CTEC automotive students from 9 a.m. to noon. Dash plaques for the first 50 participants, door prizes, 50/50 raffle and awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m.

All profits will sponsor wreaths to remember and honor veterans at Culpeper National Cemetery during the annual program on Dec. 16.