Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 8, 2021

Virtual meeting tonight on COVID-19Dr. Joshua Jakum of Piedmont Pediatrics and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will host a virtual town hall on the novel coronavirus at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 8

The doctor and health district officials will answer questions about COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccination, state of COVID-19 in Virginia and what parents should know about the vaccine. There will also be a time for questions and answers. This event is free and open to the public. Find the Zoom meeting link on Facebook at COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall with Dr. Joshua Jakum.

The Diamonds play CCHS this weekInternationally renowned music group The Diamonds will be performing a Broadway music extravaganza live at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 9 in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School.

The Diamonds first rose to fame in 1957 when their single, “Little Darlin,’” sold more than a million copies and became “the National Anthem of Rock and Roll.”