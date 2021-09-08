Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 8, 2021

Virtual meeting tonight on COVID-19Dr. Joshua Jakum of Piedmont Pediatrics and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will host a virtual town hall on the novel coronavirus at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 8
The doctor and health district officials will answer questions about COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccination, state of COVID-19 in Virginia and what parents should know about the vaccine. There will also be a time for questions and answers. This event is free and open to the public. Find the Zoom meeting link on Facebook at COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall with Dr. Joshua Jakum.
The Diamonds play CCHS this weekInternationally renowned music group The Diamonds will be performing a Broadway music extravaganza live at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 9 in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School.
The Diamonds first rose to fame in 1957 when their single, “Little Darlin,’” sold more than a million copies and became “the National Anthem of Rock and Roll.”
Since then, the band has thrived, earning three Gold records, 33 appearances on American Bandstand, performing on the soundtracks to American Graffiti and Happy Days, and inductions into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Doo-Wop Hall of Fame. In their latest touring show, the Diamonds are bringing their classic harmonies in the form of Broadway’s biggest hits.
Tickets for Culpeper show at the door are $25/adults and $10/students. Concert goers are encouraged to arrive early; seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7. 540/972-7117 or stagealive.org.
9/11 remembrance at Culpeper hospitalNovant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center will host a service at noon this Saturday, Sept. 11 to honor the lives that were lost on that tragic day of 9-11.
The program will be held at the front entrance by the flag pole. Culpeper Medical Center is requiring those in attendance to wear masks and social distance while on their property.
The Arc of North Central Virginia and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services have partnered in support of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to form the Community of Self-Advocates of North Central Virginia.
New advocacy program for adults with intellectual disabilitiesThe program supports adults 18 & older with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties, according to a news release. Transitioning out of school often results in increased isolation for these adults. It can be challenging for people with IDD to form friendships, find employment, and enjoy recreational activities.
The new Community of Self-Advocates aims to increase connections to these opportunities by providing options for participants to connect with each other and the community. Activities are currently offered virtually for safety, accessibility and to give members experience with technology skills. It’s become clear in the past year and a half that accessing virtual programming can help reduce isolation for people with IDD.
Community volunteers are needed to lead one-hour virtual events on topics related to their interests and/or areas of expertise. Representatives of local businesses are welcome. Demonstration ideas include: farm and/or domestic animals, healthy eating and wellness, exercise, travel experiences, trivia/game nights, virtual tours, and crafts/hobbies. Volunteers are welcome on a one-time or ongoing basis. arcofncv.org/cosa.
Transportation interruptionRappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, Sept. 10 due to employee in-service training.
Lifeguard training this weekend in CulpeperPowell Wellness Center will hold a two-day shallow water lifeguard certification training course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11 and on Sunday, Sept. 12 on site at the Culpeper facility on Golf Drive.
This training provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to 5 feet. Participants should be 15 years of age or older.
Course fee of $245 includes the certification exam (2-year American Red Cross Certification; First Aid, CPR and AED).
See powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites for course participation. To register, contact saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.