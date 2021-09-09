Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 9, 2021

National Day of Service & RemembranceCulpeper National Cemetery is partnering with Carry the Load Foundation for a Day of Service and Remembrance beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
Happening across the country, the local service project will involve cleaning headstones in the historic Culpeper National at 305 U.S. Avenue in town. Citizens are invited to volunteer to help beautify the grounds of fallen heroes. Supplies will be provided.
Dress code is casual and respectful. Please no open toe shoes or tank tops. No pets. Attendees are asked to be mindful of the weather. Register at carrytheload.org.
Renovated Culpeper Safeway to host ribbon cutting FridayThe grocery store in Southgate Shopping Center will celebrate renovations, new features and expanded offerings during a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 10.
The local Safeway, a favorite store on the town’s south side, features a deli, bakery, meat, seafood, floral, produce, and pharmacy departments, as well as home delivery at Safeway.com.
Recent renovations included new cases, fixtures, signage and paint, a display of neighborhood photos, new lighting, and flooring. Safeway also expanded grocery items including a new refrigerated grab & go seafood case, an expanded array of fresh-baked in-store items and more than 150 organic items in the produce department.
Safeway District Manager Lori Valenzuela will host this week’s ribbon cutting along with Store Manager Edith Reed.
Safeway donations will be presented to the Culpeper Food Closet and Culpeper County High School. Crush Funk Brass Band will perform.
White House Christmas OrnamentThe Eastern View High School Choral Boosters are selling the 2021 White House Ornament.
The cost for the official holiday decoration is $26. Want one? Contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621 ext. 2335.
REC employee makes the right callThe senior spokesman for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative this past summer served as an umpire for the Little League Softball World Series.
Brian Wolfe looked forward to watching his oldest son, Greg, play in a Spotsylvania Little League game 13 years ago. Unfortunately, there was no umpire to make the calls so he stepped up, and hasn’t looked back since.
“It’s a way to provide youth the opportunity to play baseball and softball,” Wolfe said. “There cannot be a game without umpires, so I made it my way of giving back to the community.”
This summer, he refereed for the second time for the big game in Greenville, N.C. Wolfe got the repeat opportunity because of his commitment and skills, and because would-be first-time World Series umpires deferred until they could work without pandemic restrictions.
“We all stepped up to help make it happen in the COVID era we are currently in,” Wolfe said. “The volunteers were all amazing. It was simply an amazing experience considering the somewhat trying circumstances.”
He sees parallels between REC culture and the one that runs through Little League.
“Commitment to community is what first comes to mind,” Wolfe said. “Little League is all about adult volunteers coming together to provide children the opportunity of playing baseball or softball.”
His oldest son recently graduated from Radford University. As for Wolfe, he’s holding onto his umpire uniforms. Games start up again this fall, and someone will need to make the calls.