Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 9, 2021

Safeway District Manager Lori Valenzuela will host this week’s ribbon cutting along with Store Manager Edith Reed.

Safeway donations will be presented to the Culpeper Food Closet and Culpeper County High School. Crush Funk Brass Band will perform.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

White House Christmas OrnamentThe Eastern View High School Choral Boosters are selling the 2021 White House Ornament.

The cost for the official holiday decoration is $26. Want one? Contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621 ext. 2335.

REC employee makes the right callThe senior spokesman for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative this past summer served as an umpire for the Little League Softball World Series.

Brian Wolfe looked forward to watching his oldest son, Greg, play in a Spotsylvania Little League game 13 years ago. Unfortunately, there was no umpire to make the calls so he stepped up, and hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s a way to provide youth the opportunity to play baseball and softball,” Wolfe said. “There cannot be a game without umpires, so I made it my way of giving back to the community.”