Join Orange for the 48th annual Street Festival today

Main Street in downtown Orange will be filled with vendors and friends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for the 48th Annual Street Festival.

In addition to shopping and lots of food, there will be live music by David Goodrich from 1-4 p.m., Birds of Prey demos, a Kids Zone and a fire safety house courtesy of Orange County Fire & EMS to teach children fire safety.

See orangevachamber.com/orange-street-festival for details.

Culpeper remembers Sept. 11

The annual ceremony commemorating Sept. 11 will again will be held in Culpeper — for the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on America.

At 8:46 a.m., taps will be played in front of the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department, located on West Davis St. This is the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. This is in memory of the firefighters and EMS personnel who perished that day.

At 9:03 a.m., taps will be played in front of the Culpeper sheriff’s office courtyard at 132 W. Davis St., the time United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower of the World Trade Center. This is in memory of the police officers who perished that day.

At 9:37 a.m., taps will be played at the Wine Street Memorial Park at the Corner of Old Brandy Road and Wine Street. This is the time American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon in Arlington and is in memory of the military personnel who perished that day.

At 10:03 a.m., taps will be played at the intersection of Main and Davis streets, the time United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. This is in memory of all the citizens who were aboard the flight and the citizens who perished that day.

At 10:40 a.m., taps and “Amazing Grace” will be played at the Ken & Jennifer Lewis “Kennifer” Memorial in Yowell Meadow Park, in memory of the married Culpeper residents who were flight attendants aboard American Airlines Flight 77.

“Twenty-two years ago on Sept. 10, 2001, nearly 3,000 unknowing souls went to bed like any other evening. Little did they know that would be their last evening at home with their families,” according to event publicity. “Join us Monday, Sept. 11, in Culpeper for a day of remembrance and reflection…We will never forget.”

Encompass hosting back-to-school child safety event

Encompass Community Supports is hosting a free child safety event from 2-4:30 p.m. today, at Culpeper Baptist Church.

There will be a Family Resource Center and Expo with free school supplies, snacks for kids, scholarship information, free health care, job information, drug abuse and domestic violence information. Hidden in Plain Sight and Narcan training will also be available.

Sumerduck Ruritan holding 9/11 ceremony

The village of Sumerduck in Fauquier County will remember Sept. 11 during its annual ceremony, happening at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ruritan club.

In 2002, a year after the terrorist attacks on America, the Sumerduck Ruritan Club erected a memorial to honor the fallen.

Ruritan member Chris Lyon designed the outdoor memorial. He and Steve Kenderish recently spent hours working at the memorial, cutting railroad ties, tilling sod, shoveling dirt and planting to ready it for the upcoming Sept. 11 ceremony, according to a club release. Lyon will speak during the event about why he selected the design and the meaning behind each plant.

Crab Feast today at Mountain Run Winery

The Culpeper Young Professionals All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast is 4-7 p.m. today at Mountain Run Winery.

This is the Young Professionals 14th year providing a fun and entertaining event filled with great food, music and refreshments.

This year’s event proceeds will be donated to Mom2Mom. Admission is $85 per person for unlimited crab and low country boil or $10 per person for unlimited hamburgers, hotdogs and chips. Sponsorships are available.

See culpeperchamber.com for registration.

Little Fork VFD featured in documentary

Created as a tribute to the more than 700,000 volunteer firefighters serving across America, the new documentary with a fitting name, “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat,” features seven stations — including Culpeper County’s own Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9 in Rixeyville.

The 90-minute film co-written and directed by Cameron Zohoori and Gary Matoso, a Vignette Production, will make its local premiere at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Regal Culpeper Theater on South Main Street. The screening will end with a question and answer session.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association is sponsoring the free event starting at 1 p.m. with an outside fire truck display, presentations and an opportunity to meet and greet local fire and rescue volunteers.

AI discussion, Tech Tuesdays at the library

Culpeper County Library will host a discussion at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 about artificial intelligence, featuring David Groot, president of Windstar Technologies, a local IT business. Those interested can attend in person at the library or online.

The library will also host its Tech Tuesday events at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 26. The first program will cover how to use library apps that allow patrons to search the Culpeper County Library catalog.

The Sept. 26 event will be a “Bring Your Tech” session where people can bring their tech items and learn how to operate the devices. The Culpeper County Library is located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center.

Inn opens house and gardens for fall tour

The inaugural Fall House & Garden Tour at the Inn at Little Washington will be held on Sept. 12 and is open to the public.

The guided tour will take guests throughout the property, including a visit to the 3 Michelin-starred kitchen and new glass-enclosed conservatory. Guests will visit the inn’s herb and vegetable gardens, enjoy the view from the Field of Dreams and see various cottages and guesthouses on the grounds as well as the Main Inn, originally constructed in 1905.

A young George Washington surveyed the town of Washington, Virginia and laid out its streets. The tour concludes in the Old Tavern ballroom (circa 1740), where he once danced. The Inn’s highly anticipated renovation and expansion plans will be on exhibit there.

After the tour, guests are invited to roam the grounds, browse through The Inn’s Shops, enjoy a boxed lunch in the gardens or dine at Patty O’s Café, serving lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner from 5-9 p.m. on a first come, first-served basis. Get tickets at theinnatlittlewashington.com or 540/675-3800.

Upcoming School

Division Events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Sept. 11: School Board Finance Committee meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St., 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 11: Regular Board meeting, County Administration Office, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Little Caesars, 15137 Montanus Drive, 4–10 p.m.

Sept. 13: Reality Store for CCHS and EVHS Juniors, Culpeper Technical Education Center Campus, all day, not open to the public.

Sept. 13: School Board Capital Planning Committee meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 13: Pearl Sample Elementary School PTO Meeting, Library, 6:15 p.m.

Dig up the past at Hands-On History

Hands-On History will be held 1-3 p.m. today at the Museum of Culpeper History, located in the Depot on Commerce Street.

This monthly series of weekend programs, on second Saturdays, is for family members of all ages. Each month features a different activity putting attendees in touch with Culpeper’s past.

This weekend’s focus will be, “Archeology: Digging Up the Past.” How do archeologists know where to dig to find stuff? Learn about the process of archeology and what archeologists do. Participants will then try their hand at digging up “artifacts” and cataloging them.

There is no admission fee. For information, see culpepermuseum.com and contact education@culpepermuseum.com, or call 540/829-1749.

Orange County BOS

holding work session

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the Board Meeting Room at the Orange County Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Drive.