Culpeper-area community briefs for week of Aug. 8, 2021

Culpeper County Public Schools students and parents can visit schools, in advance of the new academic year, from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 18-19.

Government boards to meet this weekThe Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the county administration building at 302 N. Main St.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors’ Building & Grounds Committee meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the county administration building, followed at 9:30 a.m. with the Rules Committee.

See agendas, documents at BoardDocs and watch on culpepermedia.org.

Show Stoppers: classic romance songsThe Lake of the Woods Players will put on another “Show Stoppers” act at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, on the LOW clubhouse deck in the gated community in Locust Grove in eastern Orange County.

Enjoy classic romance songs from the 1940s and ‘50s by Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rogers & Hammerstein, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. Reservations at 540/972-2221.

Parks & Rec fall programsCulpeper County Parks & Recreation new Fall 2021 “LIVE HERE ~ PLAY HERE” Program Guide was recently released.