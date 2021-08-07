Culpeper-area community briefs for week of Aug. 8, 2021

Revalation Vineyards hosts photo show
Spotsylvania County photographer and historian Dale Brown is showing and selling his photos Saturday and Sunday at Revalation Vineyards in Madison County, from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1. 5 p.m. Sunday.
The scenic winery features fine wines, spectacular mountain views, good company and good service.
To visit or learn more, see Revalation’s website (www.revalationvineyards.com) and make a reservation via Tock.
Culpeper County slates school meetingsThe Culpeper County School Board’s Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The regular School Board meeting will follow, starting at 6 p.m.
A Culpeper County High School Fall Sports Parent Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the school’s auditorium, cafeteria, library, choir room and gym.
The School Board’s Capital Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
The School Board’s Capital Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 17 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
Culpeper County Public Schools students and parents can visit schools, in advance of the new academic year, from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 18-19.
Government boards to meet this weekThe Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the county administration building at 302 N. Main St.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors’ Building & Grounds Committee meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the county administration building, followed at 9:30 a.m. with the Rules Committee.
See agendas, documents at BoardDocs and watch on culpepermedia.org.
Show Stoppers: classic romance songsThe Lake of the Woods Players will put on another “Show Stoppers” act at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, on the LOW clubhouse deck in the gated community in Locust Grove in eastern Orange County.
Enjoy classic romance songs from the 1940s and ‘50s by Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rogers & Hammerstein, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. Reservations at 540/972-2221.
Parks & Rec fall programsCulpeper County Parks & Recreation new Fall 2021 “LIVE HERE ~ PLAY HERE” Program Guide was recently released.
The guide includes a variety of new programs and activities including Intro to Wrestling, Fall Tennis Clinic, Introduction to Youth Rugby, Clay Earrings, Basket Weaving, Christmas Quilted Crafts, Holiday Floral Centerpieces, Homemade Soft Pretzels, Mastering the Perfect Fried Chicken, Cooking with Kids, Health & Wellness, Owl Prowl, Beginner Birding, Puppy Obedience, Silver Club and much more. Register online starting Aug. 13 and in person Aug. 16.
Learn more: 540/727-3412 or parks@culpepercounty.gov.
Music and dancing at Salem VFDSouthern Persuasion will perform 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Salem Volunteer Fire Department, 13428 Scott’s Mill Road in Culpeper.
Admission is $20 cash per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for this 21 and older event. Valid required. There is an ATM on site.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside refreshments, please. Come out for a great evening of music and dancing. All proceeds will benefit the Salem Volunteer Fire Department.