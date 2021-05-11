Culpeper area counties to receive more than $35 million from American Rescue Plan

The five-county area is slated to receive another windfall of COVID-19 era relief funding from the federal government worth more than $35 million, according to a news release on Tuesday from U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, D-Virginia.

The senators announced the Treasury Department’s launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act.

President Joseph R. Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, into law on March 11, after Congress passed it.

Statewide, localities will receive $2.9 billion while Virginia state government will get another nearly $4.3 billion.

As for the local share, which is based on population, Culpeper County will receive $10,217,905; Fauquier County $13,834,039; Madison County $2,575,794; Orange County $7,196,722 and Rappahannock County $1,431,536, according to the senators.

