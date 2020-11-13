Culpeper area COVID-19 cases highest so far; schools will not confirm or deny cases

“However, we still see increasing numbers outside of this situation that cause concern for our communities,” he said.

Kartchner emphasized two concerns. First, “Our people are tired.”

He said the health department’s contact tracing and case investigation team members are working seven days a week. The district’s epidemiologists and emergency planning staff folks have been working nothing but COVID-19 since February, around the clock to mitigate the spread of the disease, Kartchner said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Many of you have returned to your work after the initial few months of worry and anxiety,” he said. “We haven’t had this luxury. It still consumes our lives and thoughts as public health professionals.”

Secondly, the local medical director stated, “Let the process work.”

When a positive COVID-19 case is identified, the most important thing to happen from a public health standpoint is to isolate that person from everyone else so that they no longer can transmit illness to anyone else, Kartchner said. The health department will then work to identify those who are close contacts and appropriately recommend quarantine for those persons.