Culpeper area COVID-19 cases highest so far; schools will not confirm or deny cases

“It has been a difficult week for the health district.”
That’s how Rapahannock-Rapidan Medical Director Dr. Wade Kartchner opened his latest dispatch on Friday regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
Reports have circulated this week about new virus cases in the Culpeper County Public Schools system, including potentially a staff member at A.G. Richardson Elementary School and a person in the transportation department, resulting in a number of close contacts requiring a period of quarantine.
The school system will not confirm or deny the cases or provide any information relating to COVID-19 cases in the community's schools.
"If we have an 'outbreak' as defined by the Virginia Department of Health, we will provide the necessary information to the public," said CCPS Director of Student Services Russell Houck in response to a query from the Star-Exponent.
“We have seen cases rising in the district overall,” Health Director Kartchner said. “Our seven-day moving average of new cases is higher than we have seen so far in this pandemic.”
Much of the case increase is due to the outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Center, Kartchner said, and most of these cases do not pose a direct risk to the community at large.
“However, we still see increasing numbers outside of this situation that cause concern for our communities,” he said.
Kartchner emphasized two concerns. First, “Our people are tired.”
He said the health department’s contact tracing and case investigation team members are working seven days a week. The district’s epidemiologists and emergency planning staff folks have been working nothing but COVID-19 since February, around the clock to mitigate the spread of the disease, Kartchner said.
“Many of you have returned to your work after the initial few months of worry and anxiety,” he said. “We haven’t had this luxury. It still consumes our lives and thoughts as public health professionals.”
Secondly, the local medical director stated, “Let the process work.”
When a positive COVID-19 case is identified, the most important thing to happen from a public health standpoint is to isolate that person from everyone else so that they no longer can transmit illness to anyone else, Kartchner said. The health department will then work to identify those who are close contacts and appropriately recommend quarantine for those persons.
“Please realize that this will not happen immediately,” he said. “For most rapid tests, we get the result the next day from the test provider. This means that the infected person knows the result of their test much sooner than our team does.”
The information is then posted on social media and the health department team gets flooded with demands to know why they haven’t been contacted yet, Kartchner said.
“People need to show understanding of this process, exhibit common sense and isolate/quarantine themselves while waiting for our team to start the tracing process,” he said.
As of Nov. 13, the five-county health district had reported 3,629 positive COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. Of those, 1,698 were in Culpeper County – 100 more than on Monday. Fauquier had the second highest number of cases with 1,215 and the most deaths in the district – 28 – due to a previous outbreak in a nursing home.
The death toll in Culpeper County from the infectious respiratory disorder has been unchanged for more than a month at 18 people. In all, the district has lost 57 people to the virus, according to VDH, compared to 26 deaths district-wide as of Aug. 2.
People living in the five counties continue to go to local emergency rooms and urgent care with COVID-19 like illness.
For the two weeks ending Nov. 7, according to online data published by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, 144 people from this health district went to ERs with COVID like symptoms. Another 138 local people sought treatment in urgent care facilities for the same during the same time period.
A free VDH drive-thru testing event this past Thursday at Brandy Station fire department resulted in 74 people getting tested. The rainy weather was a factor in not attracting more people to the clinic at which 500 tests were available, Dr. Kartchner said. He said test results would be back this weekend.
Star-Exponent editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
