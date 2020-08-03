COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District trended down last week and new deaths in Virginia continued to stabilize though 2,218 people had died statewide the past five months from the infectious respiratory illness, as of Monday, Aug. 3.
In more local pandemic news, the COVID-19 outbreak at Culpeper Health & Rehab expanded over the weekend with two residents currently hospitalized because of it.
As of Monday, 10 residents of the nursing home on Madison Road had tested positive for COVID-19. Two are in the hospital and eight are being treated in the center following isolation precautions, according to an email on Monday from center administrator Emmanuel Motley. Two of the nursing home residents have recovered, he said.
Another 10 employees have also tested positive for the contagious virus – five are in home quarantine and five have recovered, according to Emmanuel. The 20 total cases is an increase of an eight cases he reported a few days ago.
“Our center has completed four rounds of testing for all patients and staff,” Emmanuel said on Monday. “This proactive testing has helped us identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus, which allows us to better isolate and treat appropriately.”
In today’s environment, prevalence of COVID-19 in a nursing home closely correlates with the community it serves, he said. With close to 1,000 confirmed cases in Culpeper County alone, “Our center has taken unprecedented steps to combat this virus and limit its impact.”
Culpeper Health & Rehab continues to follow all local health department, CDC, VDH and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines, Emmanuel said.
“You may have noticed the sign in front of our center that reads ‘Heroes Work Here.’ This message has never been more accurate. We are grateful to the local community for the messages of support and gratitude, and, most of all, we are grateful to our team for their dedication to our patients,” he said.
“Every time a caregiver comes to work, they are selflessly accepting the risk that providing frontline care may cause to their own health and that of their family. Our patients’ families can rest assured that a team of heroes is dedicated to their loved ones’ well-being 24-hours-a-day. To put it simply, we are here because we care.”
Locally, 26 people have died from COVID-19 in the five county region spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, according to the latest VDH tally reporting 1,852 COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. Health officials say that total is likely actually 10 times higher.
There are current cases at Coffeewood Correctional Facility in Mitchells, in southern Culpeper County.
Virginia Department of Corrections spokesman Greg Carter said all offenders and staff at Coffeewood Correctional Center underwent Point Prevalence Testing on July 24.
Positive results were returned for one offender and one staff member, he said. Carter last week reported three other employees at Coffeewood were currently positive.
“Offenders testing positive are placed in medical isolation so they don’t infect others,” Carter said in an email on Monday. “Treatment follows the department’s COVID medical guidelines. We treat symptoms as they arise, just as you would in any primary care setting. We can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If they require an inpatient level of care, they go to a hospital.”
Statewide, reported deaths from COVID-19 continue to lag, according to RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner. Because of the lagging indicator, he said in a post on Friday, “It remains to be seen what the increase of cases in the past few weeks in the Hampton Roads area does for these numbers.”
Kartchner reflected on the past six months of meetings with VDH related to the pandemic, the ups and downs, victories and setbacks, and shutdowns and reopenings.
“There has been a lot of discussion, some fiery and some measured,” he said. “Worries have preoccupied our minds, for our health and for our livelihoods. Businesses have been shuttered, lives have been shattered. Our children were sent home from school prematurely, we are still struggling to find the right way to bring them back. Life as we knew it has changed, masks and physical distancing are the order of the day.”
The health director said he did not know how the pandemic would play out form here. Longer-term, Kartchner said, there is hope for a vaccine by the end of 2020 or in early 2021.
“As I have said before, I expect a return to our previous normal in the next year or so, without masks and distancing. I envision a world where this vaccine becomes part of our normal routine, just as the yearly flu vaccine is. I’m thankful for all that everyone in the district does to keep each other safe. I understand the political and social opinions that divide us in our current environment, but am confident in the inherent goodness of people to watch out for each other,” he said.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, more than half of the 25 new local COVID-19 cases reported Sunday came from Spotsylvania County.
There were 14 new cases in Spotsylvania, which has a cumulative total of 1,332 cases, the highest in the Health District. Stafford County has had 1,266 cases to date, followed by Fredericksburg with 358; Caroline County with 191; and King George County with 124. The district’s total number, as of Sunday, is 3,271 cases.
Virginia reported 981 new cases and three new deaths for a cumulative total of 91,782 cases and 2,218 deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reporter Cathy Jett contributed to this story.
