Culpeper area COVID-19 deaths spike in 2021 as data catches up

The year 2021 has been difficult so far in terms of reported COVID-19 deaths in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District as virus fatalities showed spikes in January and continue to do so in February—but mostly due to health department data catching up.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, the five-county area spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock added 29 new deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, Feb. 22.

In January of this year, the area reported nearly two dozen virus deaths.

Most of these are not recent deaths, said RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner in correspondence on Monday.

The Central Office team reviewing death certificates are finding older investigations where COVID was listed as the cause or contributing factor of death and updating the investigation, he said.

“There are some newer COVID associated deaths among our residents that are also being found via death certificate review, but relatively few,” Kartchner said.

Culpeper and Fauquier continue to be hardest hit with 46 and 45 deaths respectively as of Monday, according to VDH.