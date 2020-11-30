Culpeper area COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by a total of 10 people in the past week across four of the five local counties comprising the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.

Culpeper County reported 112 cumulative hospitalizations due to the virus as of Nov. 30 – five more than a week ago.

Fauquier and Orange on Monday both reported two new hospitalizations each for residents of their counties since Nov. 24, and in Rappahannock, there was one new hospitalization for the novel coronavirus.

Since reporting began in March, a total of 69 Fauquier residents have been hospitalized with the illness, 35 in Orange, 13 in Madison and six in Rappahannock, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.

Donna Staton, president, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, confirmed Monday evening that the local hospital, like in other parts of Virginia, was seeing increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We continue to monitor patient capacity, supply management and daily operations, as well as taking care of our patients and team during this evolving situation,” she said.

