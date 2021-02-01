Culpeper area COVID-19 spread, vaccinations continue

Community spread of COVID-19 in Culpeper decreased by 13.1 percent last week compared to the week prior though the total number of new cases in that same timeframe continues to rank “high risk,” according to CDC metrics for introduction and transmission in schools.

The daily average last week in Culpeper for new coronavirus cases was 21 while the positivity rate for testing was 8.3 percent as of Feb. 1, 2021, according to CDC. In the Culpeper region as of Monday, 81.3 percent of hospital beds were occupied, and of those, 11 percent with COVID-patients.

Culpeper added 119 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days; as of Feb. 1, VDH reported 3,756 cases in the county since reporting began last March.

In the five counties comprising the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, local hospitals received 11 new COVID patients in the past week, including five from Orange.

VDH reported three new virus deaths in Fauquier in the past week, two new deaths in Orange and one in Culpeper. District-wide, 93 people had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021—nearly three-quarters of those in Culpeper and Fauquier.

VDH reported five virus deaths at Culpeper Health & Rehab and another outbreak in progress, reported Dec. 30, 2020, and 38 current cases.