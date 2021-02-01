Culpeper area COVID-19 spread, vaccinations continue

Community spread of COVID-19 in Culpeper decreased by 13.1 percent last week compared to the week prior though the total number of new cases in that same timeframe continues to rank “high risk,” according to CDC metrics for introduction and transmission in schools.
The daily average last week in Culpeper for new coronavirus cases was 21 while the positivity rate for testing was 8.3 percent as of Feb. 1, 2021, according to CDC. In the Culpeper region as of Monday, 81.3 percent of hospital beds were occupied, and of those, 11 percent with COVID-patients.
Culpeper added 119 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days; as of Feb. 1, VDH reported 3,756 cases in the county since reporting began last March.
In the five counties comprising the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, local hospitals received 11 new COVID patients in the past week, including five from Orange.
VDH reported three new virus deaths in Fauquier in the past week, two new deaths in Orange and one in Culpeper. District-wide, 93 people had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021—nearly three-quarters of those in Culpeper and Fauquier.
VDH reported five virus deaths at Culpeper Health & Rehab and another outbreak in progress, reported Dec. 30, 2020, and 38 current cases.
The Culpeper retirement community was also listed as having an outbreak in progress with 44 cases as of Monday and no deaths, according to VDH.
The health department reported other area outbreaks of COVID-19 at Children of America daycare in Warrenton with five cases as of Monday and at The Villa at Suffield Meadows assisted living in Fauquier, with seven active cases as of Feb. 1.
Virginia Dept. of Corrections reported no positive virus cases among inmates at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells as of Monday and five positive cases among prison staff.
Finally, the local health department reported administering 4,948 COVID-19 vaccines to Culpeper County residents as of Feb. 1—that’s 1,404 shots given in the past week.
Virginia will receive approximately 106,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week for the next few weeks, according to a release on Monday from April Achter with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The five-county area has about 2 percent of the state’s total population, and expects to receive 2,075 doses each week for the next four to eight weeks, she said.
RRHD will utilize 1,100 Moderna doses at the central site at Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.
The Pfizer allocation of 975 doses will be split according to population to Culpeper Medical Center (350 doses), Fauquier Health (325 doses), Orange Family practice (200) and Piedmont Family (100 doses).
Achter said the health district was working collaboratively with the region’s two hospitals to make sure the vaccine received in the five counties is given out as soon as possible to those in the priority groups.
“We are sharing portions of our survey list with each hospital as they set up clinics, so there is no need for people to sign up on a different list. As much as possible all of these clinics will be appointment based to minimize crowding and avoid lengthy lines,” she said.
The two local doctors offices were selected to assist with RRHD vaccination efforts because they have completed CDC provider agreements, are offering after hours and/or weekend vaccination clinics, and have the capacity to store vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures, Achter said.
