Culpeper area COVID hospitalizations rise as local vaccine planning continues

Even as Culpeper area health district COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for a second straight week, local health officials released a first public document outlining coronavirus vaccine planning, guidelines and information.
No local doses were distributed as of Monday in this county as part of the initial nationwide release of some 3 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. But prioritization was well underway locally as the country surpassed 300,000 deaths Monday from the infectious virus.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, 62 local residents had died from COVID-19 since reporting began in March, including two people from Orange County listed as new deaths in the past week, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.
Reported hospitalizations from the coronavirus increased district-wide by 16 people as of Monday compared to a week ago including five new Culpeper patients and seven in Fauquier.
Bon Secours hospital in Richmond was among Virginia hospitals receiving a first vaccine shipment on Monday as part of an initial allotment of 72,150 doses arriving at health systems statewide, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital also got vaccines.
Doses were expected to be administered to frontline healthcare workers as early as Tuesday, according to Northam.
Virginia health systems expect to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of December, the governor’s office said.
Taking the COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary for employees of Sentara, which runs Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, the health system said in a statement. All staff will continue to wear proper PPE and follow protocols. The vaccine is not currently available to the community at this time, Sentara said in the statement.
VDH and VA Hospital Healthcare Association have identified 18 hospitals/healthcare facilities with ultra-cold storage capabilities that can receive/administer vaccine for healthcare personnel, according to information released by Culpeper County government Monday afternoon on behalf of Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and VDH.
These hospitals will distribute to others based on geography or shared health system to ensure all hospitals receive vaccine, according to the local update. Healthcare personnel with direct interaction with COVID-19 patients will get the vaccine first as well as those exposed to potentially infectious materials.
Those working in residential care facilities will also receive first prioritization for protection against the virus along with EMS workers, dialysis professionals and department of corrections employees, according to the local update. Nursing home residents and employees will receive vaccine from local pharmacies.
Essential workers such as law enforcement will come next followed by adults in various high risk health categories. The timeline for these categories remained unknown, according to local officials.
“We will have people/businesses that want vaccine BEFORE it is their turn. It is critical that we follow the priority groups,” according to the local health district.
RRHD will be posting a link on its website so businesses can indicate their interest in vaccine.
“We will have people/businesses that NEVER want vaccine. Vaccine education campaigns are being developed at the state level,” according to the local release. “We will also be developing more local information.”
