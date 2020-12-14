Culpeper area COVID hospitalizations rise as local vaccine planning continues

Virginia health systems expect to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of December, the governor’s office said.

Taking the COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary for employees of Sentara, which runs Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, the health system said in a statement. All staff will continue to wear proper PPE and follow protocols. The vaccine is not currently available to the community at this time, Sentara said in the statement.

VDH and VA Hospital Healthcare Association have identified 18 hospitals/healthcare facilities with ultra-cold storage capabilities that can receive/administer vaccine for healthcare personnel, according to information released by Culpeper County government Monday afternoon on behalf of Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and VDH.

These hospitals will distribute to others based on geography or shared health system to ensure all hospitals receive vaccine, according to the local update. Healthcare personnel with direct interaction with COVID-19 patients will get the vaccine first as well as those exposed to potentially infectious materials.