Culpeper-area guidance for new vaccine registration

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced a new pre-registration process Friday in coordination with the new state system for getting in line for a COVID-19 vaccination.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the district which encompasses Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, provided some local guidance Friday in a news release.
"Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the commonwealth of Virginia will launch a statewide vaccine pre-registration system at vaccinate.virginia.gov. This will be a centralized website for all state residents to pre-register for vaccines," Achter said.
Achter further provided the following instructions:
• If you’ve already filled out the RRHD survey form: Your form will automatically be transferred into the new system. You will maintain your place in the queue, and won’t be giving up your place in line. Starting Tuesday morning, you will also be able to search this system to ensure your name is included.
• If you haven’t filled out the RRHD survey form: Disregard the RRHD form, and visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to pre-register.
• If you are a business: This change will not affect businesses that have completed the Phase 1A/1B Essential Worker Survey. RRHD will continue to manage vaccines for essential personnel.
• The RRHD registration survey will no longer be active starting Friday, February 12, at 5 p.m. to allow for the transition to the new system. If you haven’t yet registered, please wait until Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. and use the new system at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
Achter also urged readers to contact the new Virginia call center hotline at 877/275-8343 with any questions.
"It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help those who don’t have computers or have difficulty using them. Language translation will be available," she said.
Many people have asked if they registered two people but used one email address for both (for example, parents, couples, etc.), the news release said.
"That is OK," Achter said. "The system will use full name and date of birth and other unique characteristics to identify unique individuals."
Also, Achter said the system is not capable of identifying your place in line, or your "number" in the queue.
"There are not enough doses available for everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine," she said. "The latest knowledge as of February 12 is that Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until March or April," adding that it may be many weeks before vaccination appointments become available for those who have pre-registered.