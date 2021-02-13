Culpeper-area guidance for new vaccine registration

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• The RRHD registration survey will no longer be active starting Friday, February 12, at 5 p.m. to allow for the transition to the new system. If you haven’t yet registered, please wait until Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. and use the new system at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Achter also urged readers to contact the new Virginia call center hotline at 877/275-8343 with any questions.

"It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help those who don’t have computers or have difficulty using them. Language translation will be available," she said.

Many people have asked if they registered two people but used one email address for both (for example, parents, couples, etc.), the news release said.

"That is OK," Achter said. "The system will use full name and date of birth and other unique characteristics to identify unique individuals."

Also, Achter said the system is not capable of identifying your place in line, or your "number" in the queue.