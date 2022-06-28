Culpeper-area health departments now offering COVID vaccines for as young as 6 months

COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old are now available in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children and adolescents should be vaccinated to protect them against COVID-19 as soon as possible, according to a health department release on Tuesday. Children who have contraindications, or health conditions that make a vaccine treatment potentially harmful, should first consult their doctor before being vaccinated.

The CDC on June 24 approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years. With this additional vaccine available, there are now two options to protect children from COVID-19, according to the release.

This includes the already-approved Pfizer vaccine, given in two shots 21 days apart. Children younger than 5 will require a third shot of Pfizer eight weeks after the second shot, according to RRHD.

The Moderna vaccine for children is administered in two shots 28 days apart.

Common side effects are mild and may include fever, headache, irritability, drowsiness, and redness or soreness at the injection site, and usually last only a few days.

Vaccines for 6 months to 5 years have begun in the RRHD area, and shots are available at doctor’s offices or the health department for this age group.

The vaccine prevents severe disease and death. Since 2020, 442 children aged 0-4 have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., and COVID-19 is now one of the top 10 leading causes of death for kids, according to RRHD.

Among children, the highest rates of hospitalizations were in those under age 5, and one in four ended up in the ICU. More than half of hospitalized children in this age group had no underlying conditions, according to the health department.

To find a nearby vaccination site see Vaccinate Virginia. To schedule an appointment at the local health department, see rrhd.org or call 540/308-6072.

Residents may walk-in without an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccines at:

• Culpeper Health Department—8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays at 650 Laurel St.

• Fauquier Health Department—8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 330 Hospital Drive in Warrenton.

• Madison Health Department—8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 1480 N. Madison St. Suite A

• Orange Health Department—1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at 450 N. Madison Rd.

• Rappahannock Health Department—1 to 4 p.m. first and third Friday of each month at 338A Gay St. in Washington, Virginia.

According to Tuesday’s health department update, COVID-19 Community Level was at Medium in Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock and at Low in Fauquier County, as of June 28.