Culpeper area health director weighs in on a safe Halloween

The Culpeper Star-Exponent asked Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner about safe activities for this Halloween, happening during a pandemic.
He said the local health department's guidance segues off the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html and the VDH website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/182/2020/09/VDH-Interim-Guidance-for-Halloween-Events-2.pdf
Kartchner added, "Here in RRHD, we ask that you consider the following:
• If you or your child are sick, don't trick-or-treat or hand out candy
• If you are high risk, don't participate/turn on your porch light
• If you wish to participate, wear a mask when handing out candy and wash hands frequently
• Set up outside if weather permits
• Consider contactless trick-or-treating by leaving individual bags of candy on the porch
• Have trick-or-treaters wear cloth masks instead of costume masks."
