Culpeper area health district: 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose could be delayed

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District - and elsewhere - as supply remains finite, local public health officials said in a post Thursday.

“Our vaccine supply is extremely limited and received one week at a time; therefore we are not scheduling the second dose appointment at the time of the first dose,” the post stated.

VDH reported 2,500 vaccines had been given in the health district spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison Orange and Rappahannock as of Friday, Jan. 22. More have been administered by the hospital, state prison system and local nursing homes.

“We are doing our very best to keep the second dose on schedule, however, with vaccine supply constantly changing and our constraining factor the second dose could be delayed,” the RRHD post on Thursday stated.

The second dose of vaccine should be given no earlier than 28 days after the first dose, according to the health district. The recipient of the vaccine will develop partial protection from contracting COVID- 19 approximately two weeks after the first dose.

The second dose is a booster and does not affect protection acquired from the first dose if the second is delayed beyond 28 days, the post said.