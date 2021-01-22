Culpeper-area health district: 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses could be delayed

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District—and elsewhere—as supply remains finite, district officials said in a post Thursday.
“Our vaccine supply is extremely limited and received one week at a time; therefore we are not scheduling the second dose appointment at the time of the first dose,” their Facebook post stated.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,500 vaccines had been given in the health district spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison Orange and Rappahannock counties as of Friday, Jan. 22. More have been administered by the hospital, state prison system and local nursing homes.
“We are doing our very best to keep the second dose on schedule. However, with vaccine supply constantly changing and our constraining factor the second dose could be delayed,” the RRHD post on Thursday stated.
The second dose of vaccine should be given no earlier than 28 days after the first dose, according to the health district. The recipient of the vaccine will develop partial protection from contracting COVID-19 approximately two weeks after the first dose.
The second dose is a booster and does not affect protection acquired from the first dose if the second is delayed beyond 28 days, the post said.
Those who scheduled an appointment online will be notified by RRHD via email for scheduling the second dose. The goal is to send notifications the week before, the health district said.
Residents contacted by phone for scheduling vaccination will be notified in the same manner for the second dose.
“If you do not receive an email or call the week before you are due, we have not forgotten you,” the health district said. “It only means we do not have the vaccine supply available. Please be patient and we will reach out to you as soon as we are able.”
Community spread of COVID-19 continues in the five counties, and local hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise. Since Christmas, the state Health Department reported an increase in COVID deaths in Culpeper County from 18 people as of Dec. 25 to 32 people as of Jan. 22. Deaths in Orange County have risen from 12 deaths as of Christmas to 16 people as of Friday. There have been 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the five counties since Christmas, according to Virginia Department of Health reporting.