Culpeper area health district beats state average for 1st dose COVID vaccines given

“She will be in close contact with Dr. Greene on any pandemic response issues,” Kartchner said.

RRHD has been vaccinating local residents since December with partners like the hospital, pharmacies, county emergency services and volunteers.

“Our small but mighty team here at the RRHD continues to hold vaccination clinics four times a week at Germanna Community College in Culpeper,” Kartchner said, providing a link to compare Virginia vaccination data: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/

Being above the state average locally for first dose administration, “That is a tremendous accomplishment for our partners and for our team,” Kartchner said.

“I know they don’t hear it enough, but I am so proud of the work they are doing. I also know there are many detractors out there (we hear from them daily), but I truly feel that most of the negativity dissipates when they understand the constraints we are under regarding vaccine availability or when they visit our Germanna clinic for their own vaccine and see how the operations flows.”

Positive feedback is also received, he said, “And I know our team would appreciate a shout out now and then to help them continue the pace they are setting.”

