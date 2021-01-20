Culpeper area health district director Dr. Kartchner announces retirement

The local physician at the helm of public health response to the pandemic has announced his retirement.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner made the announcement Wednesday morning via email, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I must let all of you in the district know that I am retiring from the Virginia Department of Health.”

A Warrenton pediatrician appointed to the public health director’s position nearly five years ago, Kartchner said his last day in the office would be on or around March 8.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are other opportunities in public health, particularly in Latin America that I want to pursue before I get too old,” he wrote.

“This has been a wild and wonderful ride with you all here in the district, particularly through this pandemic.”

Kartchner said the local health department team serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties “is the finest group of public health professionals I have known.”

“They are up to the task of tackling anything that might be thrown at them. In addition, a health director from a neighboring district will be covering for me while VDH searches for my replacement,” he said.

Kartchner said he and his wife plan to remain in the area for the foreseeable future: “Grandchildren in the area will make sure of that.”