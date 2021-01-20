Culpeper-area health district director to retire

The physician at the helm of the Culpeper area’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon retire.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Wade Kartchner announce his decision Wednesday morning via email.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must let all of you in the district know that I am retiring from the Virginia Department of Health,” Dr. Kartchner wrote.

The Warrenton pediatrician was appointed to the public health director’s position nearly five years ago. His last day in the office will be on or around March 8, Kartchner said.

“There are other opportunities in public health, particularly in Latin America, that I want to pursue before I get too old,” he wrote. “This has been a wild and wonderful ride with you all here in the district, particularly through this pandemic.”

Kartchner said the health district team serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties “is the finest group of public health professionals I have known.”

“They are up to the task of tackling anything that might be thrown at them,” he wrote. “In addition, a health director from a neighboring district will be covering for me while VDH searches for my replacement.”

Kartchner said he and his wife plan to remain in the area for the foreseeable future. “Grandchildren in the area will make sure of that,” he wrote.