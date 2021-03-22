Culpeper area health district extends virus vaccinations into Phase 1c

“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers in our community who have been waiting their turn for the vaccine,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, in the release. “We encourage everyone to pre-register, so that when your opportunity comes, you can get your vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages.

Residents who receive an appointment for a vaccine are asked to arrive up to 20 minutes prior to appointment time, but no earlier. Too many people arriving too early causes backups, the health district said.

Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. Plan to show an invitation (email or text) or proof of name at the clinic site. Residents are also asked to remember to continue masking and social distancing outside of the house.

“We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet, so please continue to watch your 3Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance and Wash your hands, the release stated.