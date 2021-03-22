Culpeper area health district extends virus vaccinations into Phase 1c

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper County announced Monday night it will now begin to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in those in the Phase 1c of the Virginia Dept. of Health ranking system while continuing to vaccinate anyone in Phase 1a and 1b who registers to receive it.
“While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited so please be patient as we work through the priority groups and get to each person who desires vaccination as soon as possible,” according to a news release from RRHD Risk Communications Manager Lorrie Andrew-Spear. “We are devoting every available resource to this effort.”
Phase 1a offers vaccines to health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people aged 16 to 64 with an underlying medical conditions.
Now expanded to Phase 1c, this category includes other essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health, according to the release. See information on all phases at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties. As of Monday, the health district had fully vaccinated more than 25,000 residents in the five counties since clinics opened in December.
“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers in our community who have been waiting their turn for the vaccine,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, in the release. “We encourage everyone to pre-register, so that when your opportunity comes, you can get your vaccine as quickly as possible.”
Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages.
Residents who receive an appointment for a vaccine are asked to arrive up to 20 minutes prior to appointment time, but no earlier. Too many people arriving too early causes backups, the health district said.
Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. Plan to show an invitation (email or text) or proof of name at the clinic site. Residents are also asked to remember to continue masking and social distancing outside of the house.
“We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet, so please continue to watch your 3Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance and Wash your hands, the release stated.