Culpeper-area health district vaccine survey no longer applicable

The survey previously released by the Culpeper-area health district should no longer be used, according to a Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District news release on Saturday.
RRHD is in the midst of reorganizing its efforts to match new information received in recent days relating to the amount of shots available, who should get them and when, the release stated.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginians ages 65 and older, as well as those with certain pre-conditions, were now eligible to receive the vaccine. This is a change from the previous guidelines, which recommended the age limitation as 75.
On Friday reports surfaced that the stockpile of second doses held back by the Trump administration did not exist, and therefore health districts would not be receiving a new influx of doses which had been expected, and thus plans underway for vaccine distribution were upended.
"We know that our community feels angry and frustrated," said Dr. Wade Kartchner, RRHD health director, in the release.
"Please know that your local small but mighty public health team continues to work around the clock in an effort to vaccinate our community," he added. "Many have been working at this pace for almost 12 months—giving up much to serve you, including sleep, time with family and sometimes sanity."
The local health director said RRHD has given more than 2,000 vaccines to Phase 1a and Phase 1b recipients through an appointment system. This week, Kartchner said, they will move to a larger distribution venue that will make vaccine delivery easier.
"However, vaccine availability from the state remains a limiting factor for distribution," Kartchner said. "We ask everyone to be patient as we work out the details to implement this change. It will take time to pivot to this new environment."
Kartchner said RRHD must "press pause" on the survey released several days ago by the health district to register those who qualify for the vaccine. For now, he said, they must work through the individuals in Phase 1a and 1b currently on file as the logistics with the new information are applied.
According to the release, those in the five-county health district—Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—should go to rrhd.org for information and updates as the new vaccination distribution plan evolves.
"Please understand that our phones are swamped at this time," Kartchner said. "Stay tuned ... as more vaccine becomes available. The process may change in the very near future."
Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine supply remains extremely limited. "We expect our local supply to remain static until February or March," the release stated. "We will continue to work as hard as we can to get vaccine to those that need it most."
Kartchner said to remember to keep doing those things that will keep everyone safe during this time: Watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait to return back to work if you are sick.
Kartchner quoted Dr. Avula, the Richmond-Henrico Health Director, now leading Virginia’s vaccination efforts.
“More than ever, this is a time for grace—grace for our communities, grace for our local leaders who are fiercely advocating for their residents, which is what is what they have been called to do, and grace with each other," Avula said. "We need each other right now.”