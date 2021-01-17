Culpeper-area health district vaccine survey no longer applicable

The local health director said RRHD has given more than 2,000 vaccines to Phase 1a and Phase 1b recipients through an appointment system. This week, Kartchner said, they will move to a larger distribution venue that will make vaccine delivery easier.

"However, vaccine availability from the state remains a limiting factor for distribution," Kartchner said. "We ask everyone to be patient as we work out the details to implement this change. It will take time to pivot to this new environment."

Kartchner said RRHD must "press pause" on the survey released several days ago by the health district to register those who qualify for the vaccine. For now, he said, they must work through the individuals in Phase 1a and 1b currently on file as the logistics with the new information are applied.

According to the release, those in the five-county health district—Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—should go to rrhd.org for information and updates as the new vaccination distribution plan evolves.

"Please understand that our phones are swamped at this time," Kartchner said. "Stay tuned ... as more vaccine becomes available. The process may change in the very near future."