Culpeper-area health partners: Keep wearing masks, be patient for vaccine

Achieving “herd immunity” from COVID-19 is still months away as the nation’s vaccine supply remains too small. Meanwhile, cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spread and cause more deaths.
The Culpeper-area community should exercise patience and caution in continuing to follow health guidelines for slowing communication of the deadly virus.
These were the overarching messages of a COVID-19 town-hall meeting held Wednesday afternoon via Zoom by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
The novel coronavirus was the leading cause of death in 2020, said Dr. Nael Hassan, head of the emergency room at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.
COVID-19 is “an order of magnitude more deadly” than the flu, Hassan said.
In 2019, the flu killed 34,000 people in the United States, while COVID-19 has resulted in 425,000 American deaths and is 17 times more deadly, he said.
“We have taken care of many sick COVID patients at our hospital,” Hassan said, noting times when the local hospital was full.
Yet no local hospital workers have gotten sick, because they continually wear a mask and other PPE (personal protective equipment), he said.
The emergency-room doctor strongly urged residents to keep wearing face masks, maintain physical distancing, avoid large groups, have good ventilation and spend time outdoors.
“These things really matter,” Hassan said.
Nationwide, some 250 million people will eventually be eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine. But currently, about 10 to 15 million doses are being produced each week, he said.
Hassan estimated Americans must endure 15 to 20 more weeks of waiting for wider vaccine availability, which will eventually lead to herd immunity from the virus.
“That is the reality for how long it is going to take people to get vaccinated,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District had administered around 4,000 first doses to individuals in the Tier 1a highest-priority category (frontline health-care and emergency services workers).
The district will start giving second doses this week, according to April Achter of the local health district. This does not include vaccines given by the Culpeper and Fauquier hospitals, which rely on a separate supply from their networks.
Thousands of local people in the Tier 1b worker category (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/01/Phase-1b-In-Depth.pdf) are on the local list to receive vaccine, RRHD Director Wade Kartchner said on Wednesday.
Tens of thousands more people aged 65 or older and/or with existing medical conditions have signed up to get shots through the health district.
“The main barrier is vaccine availability,” Dr. Kartchner said.
The five-county health district is slated to receive 2,000 vaccine doses weekly for the next four to eight weeks, Kartchner said. Some of those doses will be administered from the region’s central clinic at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center, while some will go to local hospitals and private clinics and pharmacies, he said.
“We really could vaccinate a lot more people if we had more supply,” Kartchner said. “Please be patient—we will get through this shortage together, but it will take time.”
All Culpeper hospital workers who wanted the vaccine have received the vaccine, Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said on Wednesday.
Staton also noted that the vaccine supply is limited, as with PPE shortages in early days of the global pandemic.
Staton said the hospital would continue to partner with the health district to push out vaccine as much as it can in the five-county district.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said collaboration has been vital for their health system, too, in distributing vaccine. She said the hospital in Warrenton hosted its first clinic last week, vaccinating more than 400 people.
Speaking by video, Fauquier Health infectious-disease specialist Tam Ly said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. She advised residents not to get their information about vaccines from social media.
According to Dr. Ly, its vaccine contains sugar, salt, lipids and active ingredient modRNA.
She spoke about being on the front lines of the virus and seeing the harm and health complications it can cause.
“Our patients come in and they can’t breathe,” Ly said. “When they get on a ventilator, it takes a long time for them to get off, and some of our patients have succumbed to this infection.”
Since Christmas, the Virginia Department of Health has reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County, for a total of 31 as of Jan. 27. Hospitalizations in Fauquier for the virus have increased by more than 30 people in that timeframe.
Meanwhile, in Culpeper County, deaths since Christmas have nearly doubled—from 18 as of Dec. 25, 2020, to 33 people as of Jan. 27, 2021, according to the Department of Health.
In the past month, hospitalizations for the virus in Culpeper have increased by 16 people.
Dr. Ly said long-term effects such as lung scarring and cardiac complications have been seen in some COVID patients. She said she received her vaccine and feels fine.
“My immune system is revving up and responding to the vaccine, which is a good thing,” Ly said of mild symptoms.
Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten also reported mild side effects within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, such as feeling a little lethargic and going to bed early. The same was reported by his staff.
“We have every confidence in the science behind this,” Ooten said, addressing vaccine supply issues. “This is a marathon, not a sprint. It is going to take some time.”
Ooten stressed that people must keep taking preventative measures to avoid spreading the disease to others.
“We have been doing this now for quite some time, and we need to continue to do it for a little while longer,” he said.
Asked about effectiveness of second vaccine doses if they’re given beyond the recommended timeframes, as is happening because of the shortages, Achter said officials are studying that issue.
The federal Centers for Disease Control’s suggested minimum interval between the two doses is up to 42 days, she said, but there is no maximum interval provided.
Achter said those who receive the first dose but exceed the 42-day mark for a second dose, due to shortages, do not have to start the process over. Local residents who received a first dose will receive an email reminder once a clinic is scheduled for them to receive a second dose, she said. Residents should only fill out the online survey once to get on the list for vaccine.
A representative of Culpeper’s Bingham & Taylor industry asked when its workers could get vaccinated. Dr. Kartchner said the health district is working its way as quickly as possible through the many tiers of workers included in the Phase 1b rollout. Individuals and businesses will be contacted when it is their turn, he said.
Exposure to COVID-19 after vaccination can still cause illness up to two weeks after receiving the vaccine, the time it takes for the body to develop antibodies, Kartchner said.
Most people will develop symptoms five to seven days after exposure to the virus, Achter said.
Dr. Hassan reiterated the seriousness of the virus, saying it too wants to survive and will mutate to get smarter and stronger.
Asked if two vaccinated individuals can be in proximity without masks, he said, “I would still exercise an abundance of caution,” mentioning the new variant strains of the virus that recently have been discovered. “You do not want to get this infection.”
