Culpeper-area health partners: Keep wearing masks, be patient for vaccine

“My immune system is revving up and responding to the vaccine, which is a good thing,” Ly said of mild symptoms.

Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten also reported mild side effects within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, such as feeling a little lethargic and going to bed early. The same was reported by his staff.

“We have every confidence in the science behind this,” Ooten said, addressing vaccine supply issues. “This is a marathon, not a sprint. It is going to take some time.”

Ooten stressed that people must keep taking preventative measures to avoid spreading the disease to others.

“We have been doing this now for quite some time, and we need to continue to do it for a little while longer,” he said.

Asked about effectiveness of second vaccine doses if they’re given beyond the recommended timeframes, as is happening because of the shortages, Achter said officials are studying that issue.

The federal Centers for Disease Control’s suggested minimum interval between the two doses is up to 42 days, she said, but there is no maximum interval provided.