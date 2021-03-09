Culpeper area Jehovah's Witnesses families find spirituality in 'new' schoolhouse

Like other religions existing in a global pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses have adapted, a challenging proposition at times, but with positive outcome as well.
“We are determined to obey the government’s direction on social distancing. We have taken this stand globally because we feel that life is precious and we truly do love our neighbors,” said Eric Thompson, Culpeper area spokesman for the religion that has more than 8.6 million followers in more than 230 countries.
Within a few short weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses switched to holding virtual congregation meetings.
“This has been fantastic for us,” he said. “We have become virtually closer to one another despite COVID-19 social restrictions."
The Culpeper congregation went from 140 active members to 180 since March 1, 2020, Thompson said in a recent email to the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, known for door-to-door evangelism, also discontinued all forms of public ministry, he said, adding the group adapted to helping its neighbors by phone, letters and emails.
Many Jehovah’s Witnesses families are also homeschooling children with many turning remote learning into an opportunity to expand their children’s education through spiritual activities, according to a release.
Sheila Matusic, who attends the Culpeper Congregation with her family, discovered a surprise source of activity right under her nose.
“We found an app with parks and trails around that we didn’t even know were there before COVID,” she said.
A pleasant surprise for Erik and Amy Pechan, also of Culpeper, has been seeing an improvement in their children’s grades.
“Their teachers have noticed that instead of their academics slipping, they are actually performing better under the new classroom environment,” said Amy Pechan. “We have been able to broaden our children’s horizons in ways we would have never dreamed of before,” including online cooking and sewing classes, and tours of museums around the world.
For Ben and Rebecca Thompson of Ruckersville, they wondered how they would keep their son Dylan interested in his favorite subject, geography.
“We looked for more opportunities to bring school and Jehovah together,” said Rebecca Thompson. “We have traveled the world virtually by Zoom to Jerusalem, Turkey, Europe, and New York City to take in more spiritually as well as academically.”
Ben Thompson recognized a need for balance.
“To prevent so much screen time, which we all get fatigued by, we make sure when the weather is nice, we spend a considerable amount of time outside and when the weather is not good, we take time as a family to play board games,” he said.
As the pandemic surged into rural areas and their congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses moved to online meetings, the Sharp family of Warrenton looked for ways to ensure their daughters would remain healthy and balanced.
“The pandemic leads to a lot of time indoors which has an eﬀect on all of us physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Alanna Sharp.
To cope, she and her husband Jason got creative.
“We thought that a good way to get outside and to focus more on Jehovah's creative works, while staying socially distanced, would be to draw on our girls love for photography and art by taking walks in the woods, star and planet gazing, and long rides in the country,” she said.
For information on how families can succeed at distance learning and the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses is at jw.org, with content in more than 1,000 languages.