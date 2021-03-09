Culpeper area Jehovah's Witnesses families find spirituality in 'new' schoolhouse

Sheila Matusic, who attends the Culpeper Congregation with her family, discovered a surprise source of activity right under her nose.

“We found an app with parks and trails around that we didn’t even know were there before COVID,” she said.

A pleasant surprise for Erik and Amy Pechan, also of Culpeper, has been seeing an improvement in their children’s grades.

“Their teachers have noticed that instead of their academics slipping, they are actually performing better under the new classroom environment,” said Amy Pechan. “We have been able to broaden our children’s horizons in ways we would have never dreamed of before,” including online cooking and sewing classes, and tours of museums around the world.

For Ben and Rebecca Thompson of Ruckersville, they wondered how they would keep their son Dylan interested in his favorite subject, geography.

“We looked for more opportunities to bring school and Jehovah together,” said Rebecca Thompson. “We have traveled the world virtually by Zoom to Jerusalem, Turkey, Europe, and New York City to take in more spiritually as well as academically.”

Ben Thompson recognized a need for balance.