A tradition that started during the Civil War with the placing of flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers, Memorial Day is Monday across the nation.

In Culpeper, grateful citizens will gather for the annual ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday in Culpeper National Cemetery. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, in cooperation with the director and staff of Culpeper National Cemetery and other local organizations, will host the yearly remembrance in the old section along U.S. Avenue downtown.

The guest speaker will be local historian and preservationist Howard Lambert, president of the Brandy Station Foundation and founder of the Freedom Foundation. Music will be provided by the Culpeper County High School Band under the direction of Nathan Childs.

This past Wednesday, volunteers with the local Wreaths Across America chapter and others helped staff members place American flags on hundreds of graves in the cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

Flags-Out will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at both the old and new side of the cemetery, until all flags are retired and bundled.

Also on Memorial Day, Piedmont Community Band and Windmore Foundation for the Arts will present Culpeper Remembers at 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 330 on Route 229.

The commemoration will begin with the performance of taps as part of Taps Across America. There will be musical selections and readings from pieces written by authors from Pen to Paper, to create a solemn atmosphere in which people can reflect on those who sacrificed their lives for our nation, according to a release.

Here’s a look at other Memorial Day events happening in the area and around the state on Monday and this weekend:

Luminaria at Fredericksburg National Cemetery: Free and open to the public, program runs from 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Scouts will light 15,300 candles, one for each grave. A bugler will play taps every 30 minutes as park staff share stories about the soldiers. Attendees may park in the University of Mary Washington lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service between the parking area and the cemetery. Accessible parking available in the visitor center parking lot at 1013 Lafayette Boulevard. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery.

Memorial Day in Madison: Program will be held at 11 a.m. Monday on the War Memorial Grounds on South Main Street in the Town of Madison. Lt. Colonel David Liebler, a reserve officer with the U.S. Army Center of Military History, is special speaker, with music by the Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble of Madison, Madison Choral Society and guest singers.

Memorial Day at Fredericksburg National Cemetery: Program starts at noon Monday with keynote speaker, Lewis Rogers, Superintendent of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, who says, “History is not about the past nor is it about a chronology of historical events. History is about the present and the future. History is about values we hold dear. History is about the stories we choose to pass on to our children and emulate in our country.” Rogers is a veteran of the Naval Reserves. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit will provide the color guard.

Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony: Program is at 11 a.m. Monday, in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. This is the 67th consecutive year the memorial has hosted the official state tribute to all American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today and to remember the family members they left behind. Speakers will include Virginia Secretary of Veteran and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and the Adjutant General of Virginia, Major General Timothy Williams. Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies and patriotic music will be provided the 29th Division Band of the Virginia National Guard. The Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will also be broadcast live on CBS6 Richmond and livestreamed on Facebook.