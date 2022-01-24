Culpeper-area National School Choice Week Fair this Saturday

Parents, grandparents and guardians seeking local options for their child’s education in this topsy-turvy pandemic environment are in luck.

Area schools, clubs, co-ops, homeschooling and extracurricular programs will showcase what they have to offer local families at a free School Choice Week Fair happening in Culpeper this Saturday, Jan. 29, according to a national news release.

It is the only school choice fair happening in Virginia this week as part of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29. The event will be held 9 a.m. to noon at Providence Bible Church, 17211 Greens Corner Rd.

King’s Light Christian Academy, a hybrid Christian high school on Sperryville Pike, is sponsoring the event. School administrator Teresa Murnock said they are proud to host a National School Choice Week Fair.

“We are passionate about a parent’s right to choose the best education for their child or youth,” she said in the release. “Our hope is this event brings more awareness as to what the Culpeper area has to offer our families in educational and extracurricular activities.”

Murnock said Monday she was grateful to partner with National School Choice Week on the event, noting the organization has tried to network in Virginia to little interest.

“I certainly believe it was God’s hand that brought us together,” she said. “The timing was pretty perfect.”

King’s Light Christian Academy bridges the gap between homeschooling and traditional school, said Murnock in an email Monday.

“We firmly believe that parents are the main teachers of their children and we come in as partners to walk alongside them for educational support,” she said.

The academy is on campus three days a week and off campus two days.

“This format teaches the students to take ownership and strive for excellence in their academics and character development guided by their parents, who are partnered with our teachers,” Murnock said.

The academy has 9th and 10th grades this year and will add 11th and 12th next year.

Nearly 52 percent of parents considered or are currently considering new schools for their children, according to a National School Choice Week survey.

Educators, faculty, administrators and parents around the state are again grappling with recent changes to masking in public schools as the two-year anniversary approaches of COVID shutting classrooms.

Many parents are tired of their children being forced to wear a mask to go to school while teachers, short staffed, feel unappreciated and at continued risk for exposure.

Illness among families and teachers persists in the public school system and local principals feel caught in the middle. Meanwhile, it’s the masked schoolchildren left to navigate the debate while trying to get a good education.

This weekend’s school choice fair aims to promote all the ways families can engage in learning in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties, according to the release.

Organizations have until 5 p.m. this Friday to sign up at kingslight.org/events to showcase their offerings at the fair for a $10 vendor fee.

Several clubs, homeschooling groups and private schools have already signed up, Murnock said Monday. She added they are hoping for more, especially public schools.

Monday afternoon, Murnock announced Culpeper County Public Schools had signed up with a representative to be there.

All families are invited to attend and explore options for personalizing their child’s education and there is no admission fee to the fair.

Parents are asking questions as issues are coming to light, said Murnock, adding, that’s a good thing.

“The blessing of what we are seeing is the revival of parents getting engaged in the finer details of their children’s education and the impact it has on their child’s character development,” she said.

“In any format of educational structure be it private, public, or homeschooling, parents are the foundation and have the very precious role of training their children up in the core values and beliefs their family holds dear. Picking an education that fits in those parameters is what school choice is all about.”

Virginia is rumbling with conversations about school choice, but National School Choice Week organizers firmly believe this is a practical, not political, issue, said Andrew Campanella, group president.

“It is vital that families have educational options to suit a variety of student needs and interests, so all Virginia students can access education opportunities that prepare them for a happy and successful future.”

National School Choice Week features more than 26,000 events across all 50 states. The Culpeper fair is one of more than 15 taking place across America.

The only other Virginia event advertised at schoolchoiceweek.com was a neighborhood clean-up Monday with students, teachers and staff from George Wythe High School, part of Richmond City Public Schools.

“There are so many different reasons why parents consider new or different schools for their children,” said Campanella. “Our goal is to provide parents with the information and inspiration they need to start the process of deciding where and how their children learn, and to shine a positive spotlight on schools and learning environments that help students learn, thrive, succeed, and be happy.”

National School Choice Week spotlights K-12 education through traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education.

As a nonprofit effort, the awareness event is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation, the release stated.

