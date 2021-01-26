Culpeper area one of five in state to pilot Marcus Alert program

Culpeper-based Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services has been selected to be among the first agencies statewide to participate in a reformative pilot program, enacting new state legislation named for a young Black teacher killed by Richmond police while he was is in a mental health crisis.
The Marcus Alert system is not actually an alert, but an overhaul to governmental response to Virginians in behavioral health crisis. This is done through creation of joint protocols with law enforcement and behavioral health experts that divert 911 calls away from police response and to crisis call centers and mental health professionals.
The Virginia General Assembly adopted the measure in last fall, stemming from a tragedy involving Marcus-David Peters, an individual in crisis killed by Richmond officers in 2018. His family led efforts to change the system—including providing mental health professionals for non-criminal emergency calls, MOUs for law enforcement backup to a crisis response and minimum standards/best practices for law enforcement response.
The different way of doing things intends to help people who have mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance use disorder or brain injury, RRCS Director Jim LaGraffe told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee last week. These populations are also historically economically disadvantaged, he said.
“It provides a behavioral health response to a behavioral health crisis,” LaGraffe said. “Move to a behavioral health system and reduce negative outcomes from use of force in law enforcement.”
RRCS will receive $600,000 out of nearly $15 million in funding allocated statewide to develop the protocols, hire staff and implement the crisis call center strategy.
As one of the five pilot localities across Virginia, the Culpeper area will have until Dec. 1, 2021 to materially get the program in place. Statewide, localities will have until July 1, 2022 to establish new methods for responding to mental or behavioral health crises in the community.
LaGraffe said he expected the funding would be annual from the state. Numerous agencies in the five counties have signed on to support enacting the Marcus Alert in this area, he said, including Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, DSS agencies and the Culpeper Police Department.
Culpeper PD supports ‘cultural change’Culpeper Police Major Chris Settle said the agency wholeheartedly supports implementation of Marcus Alert protocols in town.
“We have always felt the need to provide mental health professionals in the field,” he said Monday in a phone conversation. “We’ve seen a growing trend for some time where police response is called for a person in mental health crisis—it’s not a criminal matter, no crime has been committed —but they felt the need to call someone.”
Settle said “1,000 percent” he wished local police “could have a mental health professional in every car for every call we go on.”
Settle said, “You can provide a nexus for someone in crisis could be substance abuse, and there are a lot of citizens in Culpeper who need these services.”
Culpeper PD was instrumental in formation of a crisis assessment center near the hospital, in conjunction with RRCS, and officers receive training on crisis intervention, the major said. Recently, the agency partnered with a private transport company to take those who need it to a state psychiatric hospital, Settle said, but at many police agencies, the time-consuming transport is left to police.
A major problem, he added, is the lack of mental health beds in state facilities. Settle reiterated the importance of having mental health professionals involved with mental health calls.
“Even just the presence of a police officer in uniform to that person in a mental health crisis not committing a crime can further aggravate that person,” he said. “And it creates a dangerous situation for the person in crisis, their family members and friends and the police officer.
“We really need to have a cultural change … police should not be handling mental health calls,” Settle added.
Pilot locality readiness factorsThe Culpeper region will take part in that change as a Marcus Alert pilot locality. In determination of local readiness, the state sought affirmation of various considerations, among them: “We are ready to form a local group of Marcus Alert champions to lead the planning. We have buy-in from local agency representatives such as behavioral health, law enforcement, social services, rehabilitation and aging, paramedics, 9-1-1 dispatch/PSAP, CIT, and non-governmental stakeholders representing individuals and families with lived experience and non-profits and advocacy organizations from these areas as well as racial justice.”
In addition, “Leadership of each involved agency has a general understanding of systemic racism in both behavioral health disparities and in impact of policing on communities of color, and Black Virginians specifically,” according to documents LaGraffe provided to the Committee, referring to calls for change in the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd.
“Community care teams” are already in place with Fauquier County law enforcement to respond, as needed, with law enforcement calls deemed safe, not involving a weapon, LaGraffe said.
Law enforcement can then leave the scene while mental health staff stays behind to develop a safety plan, he said. A regional call hub will be created through the Marcus Alert initiative, diverting 911 calls away from police response, where applicable, and trained assessors picking up the phone, according to LaGraffe.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said at the recent committee meeting that he supported Marcus Alert for the area. He spoke of the recent death of his brother-in-law who suffered with mental illness.
“He is harmless but when he gets aggravated it led to temper, made him look violent, which he was not,” Deal said.
Law enforcement is always the determining factor on whether they can step back, LaGraffe said. If weapons are involved, he added, they can drop his staff at the corner.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said he supported the program, adding the state was going to mandate its implementation one way or the other. He expressed concerns in incidences where time is of the essence that the initiative not add another layer of requirement before dispatch.
“I hope it does not jeopardize public safety,” Bates said, adding he supported mental health professionals riding along with police and securing state funding to implement the new law.
LaGraffe agreed the call center would need to work in a timely manner as part of a continuum of response that diverts mental health crisis calls.
Local NAACP: a step in the right directionCulpeper Branch NAACP President Uzziah Harris said implementing Marcus Alert is a step in the right direction in general as it relates to community policing. The NAACP has long advocated for reforms like more mental health resource for officers, racial-bias and de-escalation training and increased diversity in police command staff, he said.
“These steps aren’t the panacea in and of themselves, nor will things change overnight, but whatever we can do to continue to build and maintain trust between our public safety officers and the communities they serve, we should do,” Harris said in a message to the Star-Exponent on Tuesday.
“The local NAACP, additionally, commends local law enforcement as this policy is implemented here in Culpeper. We know that they share with us in the belief that one life lost in interactions such as the one between Marcus Peters and the RPD is one life too many.”
Read the Marcus Alert law at https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?202+ful+CHAP0042
