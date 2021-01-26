Culpeper area one of five in state to pilot Marcus Alert program

Settle said “1,000 percent” he wished local police “could have a mental health professional in every car for every call we go on.”

Settle said, “You can provide a nexus for someone in crisis could be substance abuse, and there are a lot of citizens in Culpeper who need these services.”

Culpeper PD was instrumental in formation of a crisis assessment center near the hospital, in conjunction with RRCS, and officers receive training on crisis intervention, the major said. Recently, the agency partnered with a private transport company to take those who need it to a state psychiatric hospital, Settle said, but at many police agencies, the time-consuming transport is left to police.

A major problem, he added, is the lack of mental health beds in state facilities. Settle reiterated the importance of having mental health professionals involved with mental health calls.

“Even just the presence of a police officer in uniform to that person in a mental health crisis not committing a crime can further aggravate that person,” he said. “And it creates a dangerous situation for the person in crisis, their family members and friends and the police officer.

“We really need to have a cultural change … police should not be handling mental health calls,” Settle added.