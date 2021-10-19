Culpeper-area residents invited to learn more about proposed rural historic district

The Rapidan River–Clark Mountain Rural Historic District is moving toward the front burner.
Residents of Orange, Culpeper and Madison counties are being invited to learn more about their region’s history and the long-contemplated district that would recognize that rich heritage.
The Piedmont Environmental Council invites people to attend a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4, to learn more about its effort to create the nearly 40,000-acre district. The historic landscape’s sites date from prehistory through the 1930s.
Such districts can help landowners access funding to conserve land and restore historic structures through the historic rehabilitation tax credit, as well as Conserve Virginia and the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, PEC said in a statement Monday.
Designation of a rural historic district is honorary, but has real benefits, the regional conservation group said. Creation of such districts help educate communities about their unique cultural, historic and natural assets, and that often encourages residents to try and preserve that history for future generations, the council said. Each geographic area is recognized by inclusion on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The idea for the Rapidan River–Clark Mountain district grew from the local landowners’ stewardship of and devotion to their historic properties, said Kristie Kendall, PEC’s historic preservation coordinator.
“The idea evolved into the nomination of a large region into a historic district that overlaps arguably one of the most historically significant areas of Virginia,” Kendall said. “Our hope is that by informing community members about the historic importance of this region, we can build community-wide support for the designation of this district on the state and national registers.”
“The district is solely an honorary designation, shining light on the historic significance of the area,” she noted. “It does not prohibit property owners from doing anything to their property. Only locally designated historic districts are subject to local zoning ordinances and procedures.”
During the Nov. 4 meeting, PEC, the Fairfield Foundation/DATA Investigations LLC and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will lead a discussion, with plenty of time for Q&A, about the area’s historical significance and the process for its listing on the registers.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom. Participants are asked to register in advance by visiting this web page.
PEC said the district would include a diverse range of historic sites, from grand houses such as Meander (c.1766), Greenway (c.1788) and Brampton (c.1846), to Hopewell Baptist Church (c.1881), the Rapidan Train Depot (c.1876) and Taylor Sylvania Barn (c.1920) to remnants of the Civil War-era Rapidan Line and places used by early American Indian groups living in the area.
Research for the Rapidan River-Clark Mountain Rural Historic District includes identifying under-documented historic resources such as country stores, vernacular buildings and African American and Indian sites, PEC said.
Such resources reveal broad patterns from the past, including the Civil War, agricultural history, industry, geography and hydrology, and social history, including early settlements, African American communities, and 20th-century migration patterns, PEC said.
Virginia has 37 rural historic districts, an official with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources said Tuesday.
At 83,627 acres near Charlottesville, the Southern Albemarle Rural Historic District is the largest in the commonwealth. Albemarle County also includes the 31,975-acre Southwest Mountains Rural Historic District.
Orange County boasts the 31,200-acre Madison-Barbour Rural Historic District. Neither Culpeper nor Madison have such a district.
To see other rural historic districts across Virginia, visit dhr.virginia.gov/historic-registers and search “rural.” Ben Venue Rural Historic District in Rappahannock County is among the newer ones.
Founded in 1972 to serve nine counties in Virginia’s Northern Piedmont, PEC has a long track record of helping create historic districts. It works to bring communities together to think about long-term protection of their cultural and historic assets, the council said.
To learn more about the Rapidan River-Clark Mountain project or meeting, email Kristie Kendall at kkendall@pecva.org.
