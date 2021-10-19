Culpeper-area residents invited to learn more about proposed rural historic district

The idea for the Rapidan River–Clark Mountain district grew from the local landowners’ stewardship of and devotion to their historic properties, said Kristie Kendall, PEC’s historic preservation coordinator.

“The idea evolved into the nomination of a large region into a historic district that overlaps arguably one of the most historically significant areas of Virginia,” Kendall said. “Our hope is that by informing community members about the historic importance of this region, we can build community-wide support for the designation of this district on the state and national registers.”

“The district is solely an honorary designation, shining light on the historic significance of the area,” she noted. “It does not prohibit property owners from doing anything to their property. Only locally designated historic districts are subject to local zoning ordinances and procedures.”

During the Nov. 4 meeting, PEC, the Fairfield Foundation/DATA Investigations LLC and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will lead a discussion, with plenty of time for Q&A, about the area’s historical significance and the process for its listing on the registers.

