Culpeper area statehouse candidates weigh in on critical race theory, police oversight

Pressed about what sort of options he had in mind, Freitas said there should be tax credits for parents educating their kids through small learning pods and home school in addition to charter school tax credits, local scholarships for students and an option whereby the school board “can actually work within their own budget to make sure students get the education that works best for them.”

Freitas said parents and educators understand the needs of students better than politicians in Richmond do.

Hyde said she firmly believes in culturally responsive teaching “because we need to let our children learn about different viewpoints and letting them know they are safe in a school environment and that their culture is appreciated.” She said critical race theory is not being taught in local public schools.

“We shouldn’t be censuring history classes because they’re uncomfortable,” the candidate said. “What I will not do is allow some members of this commonwealth to weaponize, twist and falsify this issue to fit the needs of their deflectionary politics. All students should learn from multiple viewpoints so that the mistakes of the past won’t be repeated.”

Ward said culturally appropriate education is needed.