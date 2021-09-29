Culpeper area statehouse candidates weigh in on critical race theory, police oversight

As school systems and citizens nationwide debate the teaching of “critical race theory” in public schools, local candidates for Virginia House of Delegates recently responded to a question from the Culpeper Branch NAACP about culturally responsive teaching, and “the teaching of hard history in our curriculum” with a focus on equity in education to close achievement gaps.
Incumbent Del. Nick Freitas, R-30, and his challenger, Democrat Annette Hyde, along with District 18 House candidate Dr. Doug Ward, a Democrat, weighed in on the hot-button issue during the Sept. 16 virtual forum.
They also responded to a question about forming a local citizen review board that would oversee law enforcement and investigate alleged misconduct.
Teaching the next generationFreitas said teaching about history and culture should be factual, comprehensive and allow for multiple perspectives.
“When we talk about equity of outcome in education, one of the most important things in our education system unfortunately is government monopoly control,” he added.
“I would like to see more opportunities for parents to work with teachers to have robust options in the education system, not necessarily being controlled by Richmond or tied to funding or standardized testing… We need an education system that is every bit as diverse as the student population it educates. The more options we can put into the hands of students, the better off we are going to be.”
Pressed about what sort of options he had in mind, Freitas said there should be tax credits for parents educating their kids through small learning pods and home school in addition to charter school tax credits, local scholarships for students and an option whereby the school board “can actually work within their own budget to make sure students get the education that works best for them.”
Freitas said parents and educators understand the needs of students better than politicians in Richmond do.
Hyde said she firmly believes in culturally responsive teaching “because we need to let our children learn about different viewpoints and letting them know they are safe in a school environment and that their culture is appreciated.” She said critical race theory is not being taught in local public schools.
“We shouldn’t be censuring history classes because they’re uncomfortable,” the candidate said. “What I will not do is allow some members of this commonwealth to weaponize, twist and falsify this issue to fit the needs of their deflectionary politics. All students should learn from multiple viewpoints so that the mistakes of the past won’t be repeated.”
Ward said culturally appropriate education is needed.
“I will agree with Del. Freitas that we can’t constrain our teachers, we need creativity in the classroom that can’t be mandated by teaching standards,” the local physician said. “We need to give a culturally and historically and factually complete curriculum to provide a full overview of society to our students.”
What if parents are teaching racism at home?Laurel Blackmon, chairwoman of the Culpeper Branch NAACP’s education committee, persisted with a follow-up to the question, directed at Freitas.
A tutor for the Boys & Girls Club, Blackmon described an encounter with a local third grader who stated, “We need to get all the Black people out of this country.” It’s what he hears at home, Blackmon said, adding she struggles with the concept that a child’s education should only be left up to the parent.
The Culpeper delegate responded, saying racism is abhorrent.
“Government education should make that clear—it’s an evil in society,” Freitas said, adding he still struggles with politicians deciding on what a quality education looks like.
“Schools should primarily focus on making sure we are equipping our students academically…We need to respect the fact there are some discussions better left between children and their parents and not individual teachers.”
Modern day policing: community engagementAnother hot-button topic, citizen oversight of police, generated a variety of responses from the statehouse candidates.
Ward, challenging District 18 four-term incumbent Del. Mike Webert, who was not present for the discussion, said citizen review boards are very important.
“We need to support our law enforcement,” Ward said. “But we also need to have proper oversight, where civilian review boards come in. I strongly support the use of that oversight to make sure we need effective policing but we also need appropriate policing.”
Hyde said cases of legal jurisdiction over police departments involved in wrongdoing should be turned over to the attorney general’s civil rights office for investigation.
“I also believe these community boards can go a long way to bridging the gap of communication that people feel with their local law enforcement. The town police have come a long way, they’re allies,” she said of the local force in Culpeper.
Freitas responded that the key to effective law enforcement is community participation. He said large metro police departments sometimes have a disconnect in that regard.
Freitas said working with a civilian board can help foster closer relationships as well, involving the NAACP in reviewing body cam footage in cases of alleged misconduct, as is done by the Culpeper Police Department .
“I am a little concerned about a civilian review board having legal jurisdiction with respect to punishment,” the Culpeper delegate said. “The more work we can do to make sure we have trust and community-based organizations working in concert with law enforcement the better, to discuss things like policies and procedures. The community can be more informed on what it takes to be an effective police officer because it is a very difficult job.”
Freitas said his father worked 20 years with the Los Angeles, Ca. police and he saw it first-hand.
“Whenever you ask him what’s the key to successful policing goes back to you actually have to know the people you are serving,” he said. Police departments have processes in place in handling misconduct and it’s up to elected officials to make sure those are followed, Freitas added.
Closing statementsIn closing, Hyde said the General Assembly should be concerned with Virginians’ ability to thrive and succeed no matter their race, economic standing, rural or urban.
“My campaign is about finally making all of our voices heard...For too long, the everyday struggles of rural Virginians have been ignored,” she said. “Together, we will change that.”
Ward said he’s also running for all of rural Virginia in District 18.
“Healthcare, education, civil rights, broadband access—we’ve done a lot, but we have a lot more to do.”
Freitas said politics have become very divisive regarding issues out of government purview.
“Government doesn’t ask you to do things, it tells you to do things, and that becomes a zero-sum proposition for so many people,” the incumbent said.
The primary responsibility of government, Freitas added, is to ensure it stays within its proper constitutional limitations while maximizing individual freedom.
“It doesn’t have to become so personal and the stakes don’t have to be so high,” he said.
540/825-4315