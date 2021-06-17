Culpeper area students graduate with honors from Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College celebrated the Class of 2021 May 1 on the campus mall.
Four commencement ceremonies were held for both undergraduate and graduate students in accordance with state pandemic guidelines.
Approximately 321 undergraduate and 32 graduate students from the Class of 2021 received degrees at the ceremonies, according to a release. College President Dr. David W. Bushman conferred the degrees.
Various local students were among the graduates, as follows:
Raegan A. Baker of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Liberal Studies.
Courtney I. Betts of Culpeper graduated with a bachelor of science in Health and Exercise Science.
Rachel S. Bullard of Culpeper graduated with a bachelor of science in Health and Exercise Science.
Rachel N. Crawford of Warrenton graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in Psychology.
Seth C. Gately of Warrenton graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in Computer Science and Business Administration.
Cheylyn Grant of Culpeper graduated with a bachelor of arts in Political Science.
Jillian C. Hensley of Rhoadesville graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Music.
William B. Jenkins of Culpeper graduated with a bachelor of arts in Business Administration.
Emmeline A. Mejia of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Sociology.
Amari M. Miles-Reid of Orange graduated with a bachelor of science in Biology.
Claire M. Mocarski of Culpeper graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in Health and Physical Education.
Justin L. Ramey of Sperryville graduated with a bachelor of arts in Sociology.
Tristan J. Supples of Warrenton graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Business Administration.
Cassidy N. Wagoner of Warrenton graduated with a bachelor of science in Communication, Technology and Culture.
Taylor O. Parker of Culpeper graduated with a master of science in Psychology-Mental Health Professions.
Shadae Strother of Locust Grove graduated with a master of science in Athletic Training.
Commencement speaker Dr. Stephen L. Longenecker, Edwin L. Turner Distinguished Professor of History at the college, titled his address, "It is a Small School.” Recently retired, he paid tribute to the Bridgewater experience and reflected on the ways the community has persevered through the pandemic.