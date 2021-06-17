Culpeper area students graduate with honors from Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College celebrated the Class of 2021 May 1 on the campus mall.

Four commencement ceremonies were held for both undergraduate and graduate students in accordance with state pandemic guidelines.

Approximately 321 undergraduate and 32 graduate students from the Class of 2021 received degrees at the ceremonies, according to a release. College President Dr. David W. Bushman conferred the degrees.

Various local students were among the graduates, as follows:

Raegan A. Baker of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Liberal Studies.

Courtney I. Betts of Culpeper graduated with a bachelor of science in Health and Exercise Science.

Rachel S. Bullard of Culpeper graduated with a bachelor of science in Health and Exercise Science.

Rachel N. Crawford of Warrenton graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in Psychology.

Seth C. Gately of Warrenton graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in Computer Science and Business Administration.

Cheylyn Grant of Culpeper graduated with a bachelor of arts in Political Science.

