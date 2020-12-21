Culpeper area trend of increased COVID-19 hospitalizations continues

Culpeper area hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to increase in the past week, a trend since at least Thanksgiving.
Virginia Dept. of Health reported 20 new hospitalizations for novel coronavirus Dec. 14-Dec. 21, 2020 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
There was one new death from the virus reported last week in Orange County and an apparent reduction of two in Culpeper deaths as victim place of residence was reassigned.
As for new hospitalizations, VDH reported five more in Culpeper in the past week, nine in Fauquier, three in Madison, two in Orange and one in Rappahannock. Positive cases continued to rise in all five counties.
Two weeks ago, reported hospitalizations for the coronavirus increased district-wide by 16.
The outbreak continues at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells, fluctuating from a low of a few inmate cases a couple of weeks ago to the current 82 cases among prisoners and another 11 staff members also testing positive. In all, the state prison with an average daily attendance of 889 inmates has reported 672 cases among offenders since the pandemic began. There are no inmates currently hospitalized.
Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in recent weeks.
Asked last week about the status of the hospital’s surge plan, Michelle Strider, chief quality officer at Novant Health UVA Health System, said the health system has always been prepared to care for the community throughout the pandemic.
“We continue to monitor patient capacity, supply management and daily operations, as well as taking care of our patients and team during this rapidly evolving situation. We continue to stay connected with regional and national emergency supply resources for PPE and medical supply needs,” she said.
