Culpeper-area youth invited to create U.S. Constitution birthday poster

A local chapter of a national organization founded to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism is hosting a creative contest for youth—commemorating the notable anniversary of a founding document.

The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is sponsoring the U.S. Constitution Birthday Poster Contest.

Applicants aged 18 and younger are invited to submit an original poster to highlight the spirit and/or meaning of the Constitution.

The contest is in celebration of the 235th birthday of the founding document, according to Nancy Rice, chairwoman of the Constitution Week Committee, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, NSDAR.

The U.S. Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia. Of the 41 men in the room, 38 signed the document, with George Read also signing for an absent John Dickinson.

“The Constitution being signed by all the members except Mr. Randolph, Mr. Mason, and Mr. Gerry who declined giving it the sanction of their names, the Convention dissolved itself by an Adjournment sine die,” James Madison concluded, according to the National Constitution Center.

The poster contest will kick off Culpeper Constitution Day at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the town’s Yowell Meadow Park.

The park is in what was once “Clayton’s old field,” where the Culpeper Minutemen organized in 1775 to fight the British. The era’s revolutionary events led to eventual development of the nation’s founding documents, including the Constitution.

The poster program will take place at the park’s Charters of Freedom monument. There will be presentation by The American Spirit Puppets, with choral and instrumental music from Culpeper schools.

The poster contest’s winner will be announced at the event, awarded a $25 gift card to Michael’s, entered in the state DAR poster contest and possibly the nationals.

The deadline is Friday, Sept. 9, to enter the contest. Submissions should be submitted to the youth desk at Culpeper County Library.

Posters should be 11 by 17 inches only (no mat, no frame, no raised surface) and must include the words “Constitution Week, September 17-23,” (no year). Entries can be created with acrylic paint, crayon, markers, pens, pencils, charcoal/pastels, paper or text/images cut from printed materials such as magazines.

Color or black-and-white entries are acceptable, but must not include PhotoShop or computerized images. Poster submissions should reflect genres of landscape, still life, realism, portrait, collage, impressionist, traditional, New School or dot work.

Submissions with printed materials must include the original cover page of the resource for each. Entrants can submit up to two poster entries and must surrender their original art pieces.

Each poster must be accompanied by a separate entry form, available at youth services desk at the library.

Entries will be judged on their illustration of the spirit and/or meaning of the Constitution, originality, adherence to rules, composition, readability, spelling/punctuation, grammar and historical consistency.

Questions? Contact Nancy Rice at jarve67@gmail.com.