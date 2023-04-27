The Culpeper Library Astronomy Club will celebrate Astronomy Day on May 6.

According to member Don Brock, the club will have telescopes set up in front of the Culpeper County Library for solar viewing. They will be outfitted with solar filters to allow viewers an up close look at the sun without damaging their eyes.

The club will also answer questions from attendees about the sun and other bodies that reside in outer space.

According to member Dave Komar, the club is informal and doesn’t require a membership fee or dues. It was originally started in 2008 by Myron Wasiuta who held meetings at the library and invited people to stargaze near his optometrist office.

Komar has been a member of the club since 2013 and is also part of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club.

He said they don’t just sit in the library and talk about the stars and also have resources that allow them to do more than just stare up at the night sky and point out the constellations.

Brock built a small observatory in order to see what is out there in the depths of space. Settled in the backyard of his home, the Morning Calm Observatory has a sliding roof which allows a clear line of sight for a 20-inch, 12-foot telescope made by the Wisconsin-based company, Obsession Telescopes.

Members of the club, as well as members of other clubs from Richmond, Charlottesville and Northern Virginia, have all come to Morning Calm to see the stars and discuss various astronomy topics. Nearby schools and churches have also come to use his observatory.

A retired employee for the United States government, Brock’s fascination with astronomy began as a child in Florida. “About 1971, it was summertime and I was out in the backyard when a bright meteor just seemed to freeze into my mind. I’ll never forget it,” he said. “The hair on my arms and back were standing up and that meteor went overhead and the shadow it cast seemed to dance around and it was awe-inspiring. Seeing the meteor streak across the sky, it was an amazing sight that burnt into my memory.”

From his observatory, Brock has been able to capture photos of the stars in action. Some of his favorite pictures involve globular clusters, which contain thousands to millions of stars that are gravitationally attracted to each other.

Brock called astronomy his passion and suggested that people should have one that can give them a break from their careers.

“When people have a career, they also need to have a passion as they go through a career. When I talk to youngsters to get them to see that they need a career, not a job, they also need a distraction from that career. That’s a passion, that’s a hobby,” said Brock. “Hobbies will take your mind off of these day chores and you can put your heart into it. I’ve done that all my career and now that I’m retired I do that.”

The Culpeper Library Astronomy Club is welcoming anyone who wishes to participate in Astronomy Day. The next meeting is scheduled for May 22.

For information about the club or the Morning Calm Observatory, contact Dave Komar at dkomar1948@gmail.com.