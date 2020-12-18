 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper awards $1,000 pandemic relief grants to 250 parents of K-8 students
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper awards $1,000 pandemic relief grants to 250 parents of K-8 students

{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper Human Services sign

The Culpeper Human Services office is located on Industry Drive on the east side of the town.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Talk about a nice Christmas present.

An estimated 250 Culpeper County parents of local K-8 schoolchildren will receive $1,000 each by the end of December through the Childcare & Workforce pandemic relief program put in place by the Board of Supervisors.

That’s how many parents or legal guardians completed applications by Monday’s first round deadline for the program that has a total allocation of $730,000 in federal CARES Act money. Awarding approved grants will leave more than half-million in the program still available to be granted.

The Board of Supervisors set up the program to assist parents of public school children negatively financially impacted due to Culpeper County students attending in-person school just two days a week due to COVID-19 public health guidelines and restrictions. The money can be used for extra childcare expenses or to cover wages due to lost job or reduced hours because of children being home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

County officials expected thousands of parents would apply for the relief, but only a fraction did. As a result, a second round of applications is now open through mid-January in 2021, according to County Administrator John Egertson. Another round of checks will go out in January, he said.

Those who receive checks from this first round will not be eligible to apply again in the second round. Second round awards will be a maximum of $1,000.

“After that we will see where we stand,” Egertson said on Friday.

Paper applications are available at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr., Culpeper https://www.culpeperhumanservices.org/assistance/childcare-workforce-relief-program/ .

Return applications, with required documents to childcarehelp@culpeperhumanservices.org, or in the drop box at Human Services. Need help or have questions? Call 540/229-4486.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci Gives His Ruling On Santa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News