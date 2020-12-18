Culpeper awards $1,000 pandemic relief grants to 250 parents of K-8 students

Talk about a nice Christmas present.
An estimated 250 Culpeper County parents of local K-8 schoolchildren will receive $1,000 each by the end of December through the Childcare & Workforce pandemic relief program put in place by the Board of Supervisors.
That’s how many parents or legal guardians completed applications by Monday’s first round deadline for the program that has a total allocation of $730,000 in federal CARES Act money. Awarding approved grants will leave more than half-million in the program still available to be granted.
The Board of Supervisors set up the program to assist parents of public school children negatively financially impacted due to Culpeper County students attending in-person school just two days a week due to COVID-19 public health guidelines and restrictions. The money can be used for extra childcare expenses or to cover wages due to lost job or reduced hours because of children being home.
Support Local Journalism
County officials expected thousands of parents would apply for the relief, but only a fraction did. As a result, a second round of applications is now open through mid-January in 2021, according to County Administrator John Egertson. Another round of checks will go out in January, he said.
Those who receive checks from this first round will not be eligible to apply again in the second round. Second round awards will be a maximum of $1,000.
“After that we will see where we stand,” Egertson said on Friday.
Paper applications are available at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr., Culpeper https://www.culpeperhumanservices.org/assistance/childcare-workforce-relief-program/ .
Return applications, with required documents to childcarehelp@culpeperhumanservices.org, or in the drop box at Human Services. Need help or have questions? Call 540/229-4486.
(540) 825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!