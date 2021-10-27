Culpeper Baptist kids enjoy Harvest Day fun

By EMILY JENNINGS
Culpeper Star-Exponent
Culpeper preschoolers had some fall fun Wednesday as part of Culpeper Baptist Church’s annual Harvest Fun Day, a tradition of the early childhood education program that spans decades, according to Center Director Amy Martin.
Above, Matthew Flynn (left) and Wyatt Dempsey disembark after a hay ride in the parking lot of the church, provided by Culpeper business owner Bucky Smoot, who drove a tractor pulling a harvest-time decorated hay wagon.
At right, 3-year-old Wyld Bowles (top) waves to friends during her hay ride from inside the wagon.
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986
Emilia Stine (right, middle) smiles in anticipation of the hay ride while her teacher, Aleaya Minor (behind, at right), looks on.
Train driver Aubrey Treakle (lower right) delights Culpeper Baptist preschoolers with a ride around the parking lot of the church.
“Our child development center started in 1949 as a kindergarten program, so we’ve been going strong for 72 years,” said Martin Wednesday.
“That legacy is something really really special,” Martin added. “The children are singing songs on the hay ride that have been sung for decades, that maybe their parents sang.”
After skipping last year due to the pandemic, Martin said it was nice being able to get back to a sense of normalcy with the annual event.
