Culpeper Baptist youth give TLC to local senior center

More than a dozen young people from Culpeper Baptist Church braved the sweltering heat Monday and Tuesday while giving some TLC to a local community gathering place for senior citizens.

Twelve-year-old Natalie Nicholson was among the 16 teens and tweens on site at Culpeper Senior Center working to apply a second coat of stain to an exterior fence and numerous picnic tables used by the seniors to eat lunch in the shade.

“It was very hot,” she said of Monday’s work in the same conditions Tuesday. Temps were in the 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

“But it was fun because we are helping out in the community. Plus, we get to hang out with each other at the same time,” she added.

A rising seventh grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Nicholson survived and abided the pandemic year and a hybrid schedule of virtual and in-person learning. The virtual part went by very fast, she commented.

“Because it was easier,” Nicholson said.

In-person classes were better, she added, saying the lessons were more challenging, not to mention the social aspect of growing up.

“Being able to see my friends,” the teen said.