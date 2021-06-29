Culpeper Baptist youth give TLC to local senior center

More than a dozen young people from Culpeper Baptist Church braved the sweltering heat Monday and Tuesday while giving some TLC to a local community gathering place for senior citizens.
Twelve-year-old Natalie Nicholson was among the 16 teens and tweens on site at Culpeper Senior Center working to apply a second coat of stain to an exterior fence and numerous picnic tables used by the seniors to eat lunch in the shade.
“It was very hot,” she said of Monday’s work in the same conditions Tuesday. Temps were in the 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.
“But it was fun because we are helping out in the community. Plus, we get to hang out with each other at the same time,” she added.
A rising seventh grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Nicholson survived and abided the pandemic year and a hybrid schedule of virtual and in-person learning. The virtual part went by very fast, she commented.
“Because it was easier,” Nicholson said.
In-person classes were better, she added, saying the lessons were more challenging, not to mention the social aspect of growing up.
“Being able to see my friends,” the teen said.
CBC’s youth group couldn’t take a summer trip this year, said Pastor Dan Carlton, on site at the senior center.
“So we decided to to do our trip here this year. We’re calling it summer serve week,” he said. “The socialization for kids is still important, just getting them together. And, they need to know who Gladys Williams is, sweat a little bit and be together after a challenging school year.”
Miss Gladys to many, and love by more, the longtime Culpeper Senior Center Director was thrilled to have the help.
“Appreciate it so much,” she said Tuesday morning, as she escorted a nonagenarian into the air-conditioned center.
“Without volunteers, we couldn’t get everything done. It helps so much.”
Prior to the two-day painting project, a crew from Herrera Home Remodeling spent hours power-washing the fence that separates the senior center from an electric substation. And, local resident Rock Hudson purchased eight new picnic tables for the project, Williams said.
Capacity at the center remains limited—16 seniors per day—even as the pandemic wanes.
“We will open a little more after July 6,” Williams said. “We used to have 60-65 seniors per day.”
And when capacity increases, the place will look fresher thanks to the week’s young volunteers.
Youth leader Jim deVries said they’ve been talking in church meetings about how to proactively serve one’s community.
“Framing it around God’s desire for justice,” he said. “This shows our kids justice is an action, not just words. It means giving to those who need us, doing some pro bono manual labor.”
