Culpeper barn burns in likely lightning strike

Flames engulfed a barn in eastern Culpeper County Tuesday night as lightning lit up the sky around it.

Heidi Means was driving on U.S. Route 29 near Eastern View High School when she noticed flames coming off the structure on Jonas Road.

She grabbed her Samsung Galaxy 9+ phone and captured a striking image with a purple sky and multiple bolts reaching down toward the blazing structure.

When crews from Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. arrived on the scene, the barn fire was fully involved, Chief Cameron Scott said. It has most likely been burning for nearly 20 minutes before the 911 call was made, he said.

“There were a few large storms that came through the area at the time of the fire so lightning is a possible cause,” the chief said.

According to the property owner, hay in the barn was dry and recently brought in. Spontaneous combustion is always a possibility when dealing with hay, Scott said.

There was no power in the barn so that ruled out an electrical fire, he added.

“I would be comfortable saying it was most likely lightning that started it but no one can be 100 percent sure,” he said.

There were no injuries reported.

