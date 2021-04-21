Culpeper board appears to retreat from real-estate tax hike

Don Haight Jr. said economic times are still too hard to collect more taxes during the pandemic. Haight encouraged the board to find other ways to fund CTEC.

Town resident Forrester Safford also reminded the board of the pandemic and economic crisis that many are still feeling. He said he bought a home in Culpeper in 2014, but would consider building outside the county if it imposes higher taxes.

“Don’t increase our property taxes,” Safford said. “It’s a bad deal for us, and it’s the wrong time to do it.”

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said the public comments “set the tone” for the non-equalized rate. Chairman Gary Deal said the votes might not be there when the time comes.

Deal added, “A lot of stimulus money is coming in now that has changed everything in our budget.”

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates agreed, saying the state and federal government “have been throwing money out of both pant pockets to keep people afloat” during the pandemic.

“We are in very good shape right now,” Bates said, adding that he felt it would be counterproductive to not equalize the tax rate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}