Culpeper Board approves $400K for Little Fork VFD station expansion, delays employee bonuses

“2020 was unprecedented,” Deal said. “Going into 2021 will hopefully get better in several months with COVID. Right now, we’re in the same predicament we were,” he said of community spread and hospitalizations.

Long time coming: Little Fork VFD getting ready to buildThe board in quick order on Tuesday unanimously approved $800,000 in previously appropriated county funding for the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association, representing eight volunteer companies.

Half of the money will go to Little Fork VFD, which has been fund-raising for at least seven years to replace or renovate its existing cramped station serving the greater Rixeyville area of northern Culpeper.

The Association, in asking the county to release the funds set aside for special projects, unanimously agreed Little Fork’s situation represented its greatest collective need.

Little Fork “is desperately in need of a new building,” County Administrator John Egertson told the board in presenting the request. “$400,000 would go a long way of getting them off the ground. With the endorsement of the entire association, we think it is a good use of money,” he said.