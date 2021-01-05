Culpeper Board approves $400K for Little Fork VFD station expansion, delays employee bonuses

The incumbent board chairman was easily reappointed for another term in the new year.
Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station received a $400,000 investment in its long-needed stationhouse renovation, and potential pandemic-related pay bonuses were deferred for county employees.
Along with also voting to hold a special election in March (see related A1 story in the Star-Exponent), such were the highlights of the first regular meeting Tuesday of 2021 of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
The board, with Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase participating by phone, reelected West Fairfax Supervisor Gary Deal as its chairman. Jeffersonton Supervisor Brad Rosenberger was named vice chairman, replacing Chase.
Deal thanked the board for continued confidence in him to lead: “I’m really proud of this board,” he said, adding it has been his pleasure to serve as chairman.
Deal highlighted positives of 2020 in Culpeper amid the continued struggle of a worsening pandemic. Projects that continued nonetheless—such as ongoing construction of Culpeper Technical Education Center on the Germanna campus and investment in the historic Carver Center on U.S. 15—fix Culpeper as a regional education hub.
Deal further lauded the county’s low real estate tax rate of 62-cents and reserve fund balance of $38 million as well as millions in CARES Act funds administered in 2020 to local businesses and for workforce relief.
“2020 was unprecedented,” Deal said. “Going into 2021 will hopefully get better in several months with COVID. Right now, we’re in the same predicament we were,” he said of community spread and hospitalizations.
Long time coming: Little Fork VFD getting ready to buildThe board in quick order on Tuesday unanimously approved $800,000 in previously appropriated county funding for the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association, representing eight volunteer companies.
Half of the money will go to Little Fork VFD, which has been fund-raising for at least seven years to replace or renovate its existing cramped station serving the greater Rixeyville area of northern Culpeper.
The Association, in asking the county to release the funds set aside for special projects, unanimously agreed Little Fork’s situation represented its greatest collective need.
Little Fork “is desperately in need of a new building,” County Administrator John Egertson told the board in presenting the request. “$400,000 would go a long way of getting them off the ground. With the endorsement of the entire association, we think it is a good use of money,” he said.
Association President Junior Perryman noted, “Our biggest need in the community is Little Fork. We really need to get that building up to par.” Volunteers currently have to respond to calls overnight from home instead of from the stationhouse, he said, due to lack of any kind of bunkroom. “You’ve seen the conditions compared to the other (stationhouses),” Perryman said.
Vice Chairman Rosenberger commended the Association for coming together “to look at where the real needs lie.” He noted a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for the united approach.
“It’s a sign of good things to come with the association working together,” Rosenberger said.
Little Fork VFD Captain Ralph Monaco, along with brother Doug Monaco, told the board the $3 million project would renovate the existing structure, providing space for first responders to adequately answer calls.
Monaco said the project has an approved site plan, building plans and other necessary endorsements as well as bank financing in place.
“We are ready to go,” said Ralph Monaco.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell commended the volunteer company for its work, including operating the state’s only volunteer-run Large Animal Rescue unit.
“You deserve every penny,” she told the Monacos.
Doug Monaco said they hope to start construction on the project in February or March.
As part of Tuesday’s approved county funding, each of the eight volunteer companies will receive $50,000 to cover lost fundraising revenue during the pandemic, money typically used for various critical capital needs. Egertson said appropriating the funds will substantially help the volunteer companies unable to fundraise during COVID, which also cancelled bingo.
Bonuses—for none or for all?Finally, the board unanimously agreed to give it a month before deciding which county employees—if any—most deserve a bonus based on risk exposure to COVID-19. The delay happened after questions arose about those who were left out of an initial proposal—namely, 1,200 public school employees.
The initial total $55,000 proposal discussed last month at committee would have given $750 to EMS workers, $500 to animal control officers and criminal-justice services employees and $250 to administrators or other employees with public interaction, as well as solid-waste-transfer station workers and sewer-treatment plant operators.
The employees were chosen based on a pandemic plan the county developed early on in 2020 ranking positions as very high, high, medium or low-risk to COVID-19 exposure.
The plan did not include constitutional offices, the library or the schools, Egertson said. Adding those would cost substantially more, he said, including $300,000 if all school employees got $250.
Bates said he felt the bonuses were directed at those who did not have a choice about coming into work and no option to telecommute.
Campbell said the bonuses should either be for all or none.
“This has caused a really big issue,” she said. “Teachers don’t believe they don’t get this money. It’s not fair … Look at the custodians in the schools; they should be able to have bonuses. They had to do the cleaning.”
Deal supported the concept of bonuses for all, noting the county could see a return on un-awarded grant funds through its ongoing parent-relief fund for those impacted by schools that are not operating 100 percent in-person.
“Those 1,200 people are part of our community and so are the county employees,” he said.
Frazier supported the initial committee proposal.
“A lot of these folks had choices. But EMS workers, landfill workers if they wanted their job they had to go to work. Some of the others did have a choice,” he said.
The board ultimately tabled the issue until next month to format a clearer picture of the scope of potential pandemic risk bonuses.
