Culpeper board endorses 'cluster housing' for near-town parcels

Culpeper County supervisors have unanimously approved an ordinance change requested by Fairfax County developers they say will result in “affordable” housing built closer together on the outskirts of town, with more open space and more amenities targeting empty nesters.

Proponents also claim the change will limit sprawl in the county to areas near utilities and highways, such as the property owned by the applicants. Culpeper Gateway LLC, of Oakton, has four parcels, zoned Residential-3, near State Route 3 and U.S. 29 eyed for a future “cluster housing” development project.

The measure approved Tuesday night reduces lot sizes and allows for taller townhomes (an increase from 35 to 45 feet) on their property and the few other R-3 properties remaining in the county, all right around the town of Culpeper.

Perhaps most notably, the change also provides an option to halve the open space requirement—from 40 to 20 percent—on R-3 land if developers agree to install recreational amenities such as gazebos, trails or grilling areas. This locally new concept of “an open space credit” was not previously in place, leaving recent residential developments void of recreational resources, according to county staff.