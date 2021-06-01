Culpeper board reluctantly supports waiver to new state law against split precincts

Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, participating by telephone, agreed with Underwood on the point of being asked to request a waiver to a law enacted too early.

“They are asking us to break the law. As a voter and a candidate, I don’t understand it,” Chase said. “I don’t know what they are doing down there.”

The board made no motion in public session enacting the resolution in support of the waiver. Clements said he would still have to request the waiver from the State Board of Elections, but without board support.

Later, following closed session, the board voted 5-1 to sign off, after all, on the resolution requesting the waiver to the split precinct prohibition.

The change came after Clements informed the local board that the state board informed him the waiver would not be approved under any circumstances without approval from the board of supervisors.

In another story of local elections, the board approved transferring $55,141 from the general fund to cover the cost of the March 30, 2021 special election for clerk of the court. The cost was incurred in January after adoption of the FY21 budget when the board of supervisors, led by Underwood, authorized the special election to fill the unexpired term of Jan Corbin, who retired at the end of 2020.