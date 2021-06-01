Culpeper board reluctantly supports waiver to new state law against split precincts

A new state law, effective July 1, prohibits localities from having split voting precincts as exist in Culpeper County at six polling sites for state house and senate seats.
But due to the pandemic, U.S. Census data allowing the redrawing of those voting district lines has been delayed for as long as up to a year from now.
So, in order for Culpeper to retain its existing split precincts so people can vote in November five months from now, the state board of elections is requiring localities to request a waiver to the new law.
Culpeper County General Registrar James Clements told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning that the split precincts would be resolved as part of the redistricting process, including the new town area behind Lowe’s Home Improvement and some areas in Brandy Station.
In the meantime, 133 localities in Virginia are being asked to request the waiver—with a resolution attached from the elected board supporting it.
“So we can still use the same precincts for the November election,” Clements said. “We do not want to move voters twice when all the lines will change in the next six to 12 months.”
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood rejected the idea.
“What if we don’t want to do it? What if we don’t want to clean up the house of delegates’, senate and stupid government’s mess?” he said. “I don’t condone their actions.”
He called it a fundamental and philosophical issue of following the law and not being compelled to request a waiver to circumvent the system. Underwood went on, saying the state law against split precincts was enacted prematurely, making it impossible for localities to follow.
Clements agreed, saying the assembly “got ahead of themselves” in passing a law no one could follow due to the census data delay due to COVID.
As general registrar, he added, he is nonetheless responsible for requesting the waiver so that the November election can be held without requiring him to attempt to redraw district lines.
Jefferson District Brad Rosenberger said it’s probably not a good idea to “go stirring things up before an election” in terms of changing polling places—which needs to be done at least 60 days prior to voting.
He agreed with Underwood to an extent, suggesting sending “a strongly worded letter” to the local delegation opposing the waiver request requirement.
“Mr. Clements has to do what he has to do to comply with the law,” Rosenberger said.
Board Chairman Gary Deal agreed the process was convoluted. “I always want to do what is in the best interests of the voters … don’t want to confuse our voters,” he said.
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, participating by telephone, agreed with Underwood on the point of being asked to request a waiver to a law enacted too early.
“They are asking us to break the law. As a voter and a candidate, I don’t understand it,” Chase said. “I don’t know what they are doing down there.”
The board made no motion in public session enacting the resolution in support of the waiver. Clements said he would still have to request the waiver from the State Board of Elections, but without board support.
Later, following closed session, the board voted 5-1 to sign off, after all, on the resolution requesting the waiver to the split precinct prohibition.
The change came after Clements informed the local board that the state board informed him the waiver would not be approved under any circumstances without approval from the board of supervisors.
In another story of local elections, the board approved transferring $55,141 from the general fund to cover the cost of the March 30, 2021 special election for clerk of the court. The cost was incurred in January after adoption of the FY21 budget when the board of supervisors, led by Underwood, authorized the special election to fill the unexpired term of Jan Corbin, who retired at the end of 2020.
When school board chairman Marshall Keene announced he would run for the constitutional office against acting clerk Carson Beard, Underwood insisted on holding the special election in March, incurring the extra cost, versus holding it in November with the General Election, as had historically been done.
Originally estimated to cost $80,000, the Special Election actually cost around $55,000, although that number is not exact, according to Clements. That’s because his office saved money by using existing supplies that will have to be replaced in the near future, leading to higher supply costs in November, he said.
Clements attributed the difference in initial cost estimates for the Special Election and the final numbers to lower COVID infection numbers and higher vaccination rates.
“We were able to avoid bringing in additional staff to help with mailing absentee ballots and for the pre-processing of returned mail absentee ballots,” he said. “We also avoided having to have an Election Officer at the front door.”
Plus, CARE Act funding covered more than $15,000 of costs not included in the $55,000, according to a report from Clements.
Money to cover the Special Election was taken from budget funding that previously allocated for the June 8, 2021 Democratic gubernatorial primary. Now, that election fund needs to be replenished.
Clements based the primary cost on the cost for the Special Election. Underwood made the motion to authorize the transfer from the general fund and it passed unanimously with no discussion.
