Culpeper Board votes to hold special election for circuit court clerk

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood made the motion Tuesday to petition the court to hold the special election sooner than later—on Tuesday, March 30, versus waiting until the November 2021 general election.

Chase agreed.

“It’s a very high-power job and I just want to level the playing field,” the Stevensburg supervisor said. “Let the citizens decide who they want.”

Holding a special election will cost an estimated $30 to $40,000.

A state compensation board salaried position, an elected Circuit Court clerk had an average annual salary of more than $118,000 in 2018, according to a pay study that year by the compensation board.

Rosenberger felt the March election wouldn’t leave much time for constituents to get to know the candidates or for campaigning. Bates agreed, saying, “The people of the county should elect (the clerk) and it should be a fair election.”

County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said March 30 would be a sufficient date for the special election and that the three months leading up to it was enough time to prepare for it.

Culpeper County Voter Registrar James Clements said court clerk candidates would need to wait to get their paperwork to run from his office until the court approves the writ. More details will be available at that time, he said Tuesday in an email.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.