Culpeper Board votes to hold special election for circuit court clerk

Election season will start early in Culpeper County, with a special election for circuit court clerk to be held in three months.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors formally petitioned the Circuit Court to set a special election for March 30, 2021, to fill the unexpired term of the court’s clerk, a constitutional office held by Janice Corbin since 2005.
Corbin had worked in the office in the historic courthouse for more than 25 years.
She retired on Dec. 31, leaving more than three years in the eight-year term.
“It was just time,” she said in a phone call Tuesday of her early retirement. “I’ve been thinking about it for a year now.”
Corbin first worked in the office of the Circuit Court in 1980, when she was a senior at Culpeper County High School. As a Future Business Leader of America, Corbin worked for then-clerk Dorothy Faulconer, typing vital records from handwritten indexes.
She came back in 1994 under clerk Patricia Payne, and won election to lead the office herself a decade later.
A grandmother of three and a Culpeper native, Corbin said she intends to continue living locally.
Carson Beard, a clerk in Corbin’s office for more than six years, will serve as interim Circuit Court clerk until the special election, she said. Beard intends to run in the election, she said.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood made the motion Tuesday to petition the court to hold the special election sooner than later—on Tuesday, March 30, versus waiting until the November 2021 general election.
Chase agreed.
“It’s a very high-power job and I just want to level the playing field,” the Stevensburg supervisor said. “Let the citizens decide who they want.”
Holding a special election will cost an estimated $30 to $40,000.
A state compensation board salaried position, an elected Circuit Court clerk had an average annual salary of more than $118,000 in 2018, according to a pay study that year by the compensation board.
Rosenberger felt the March election wouldn’t leave much time for constituents to get to know the candidates or for campaigning. Bates agreed, saying, “The people of the county should elect (the clerk) and it should be a fair election.”
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said March 30 would be a sufficient date for the special election and that the three months leading up to it was enough time to prepare for it.
Culpeper County Voter Registrar James Clements said court clerk candidates would need to wait to get their paperwork to run from his office until the court approves the writ. More details will be available at that time, he said Tuesday in an email.
