The NAACP Culpeper Branch #7058 is increasing its presence in the community with the opening a new headquarters.

Also serving Madison and Rappahannock counties, the local branch of the civil rights organization invites the public to join them for a Ribbon Cutting and Open House at its new office in Culpeper Business Center, 14115 Lovers Lane.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. March 16 followed tours of the suite, a raffle fundraiser and light refreshments, until 6:30. The branch’s regular general meeting, also open to the public, is at 7 p.m. on March 16.

Jennifer Harris, membership chair for the NAACP Culpeper Branch, said everyone seems pleased so far with the new office as the organization has only scratched the surface.

“The space provides a better way for us to engage the community, but more importantly for the community to have access to us,” she said on Monday. “We now have the ability to have retreats, like one over the weekend for our leadership, meetings, workshops, community fairs, and more.”

Having permanence and a sense of stability is vital to expansion of the organization, Harris said, expressing gratitude to community stakeholders who made the space possible without incurring overhead detrimental to the branch’s mission and operation.

“We hope that everyone will come by on March 16 to check us out, by a raffle ticket or three, and maybe even become a new member,” Harris said. “Membership is the lifeblood of the NAACP and we want to see some new faces join with the current to further the work we are doing.”

Raffle tickets and donations are at naacpculpeper.org under “News” or in person at the open house. There will be three prizes in the raffle—$50 gift card from Bowles Southern Fried, $50 gift card from Shawn’s BBQ, and a book prize pack featuring, “The 1619 Project” and “Born On The Water.” Ticket holders are not required to be present in order to win.

Culpeper undertaker, funeral home owner and community leader Mortimer M. Marshall originally founded Unit #7058 in Culpeper in 1945 and after a period of inactivity it was re-chartered on Jan. 14, 1980, according to branch history.

“Since that time, the branch has striven to improve the political, educational, social, and economic status of minority groups in the community. The struggle to end racial discrimination and its adverse effects on African Americans and other minorities continues today,” according to the web site.

The 2023 Culpeper Branch NAACP Executive Committee is: Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris, President; Rev. Frank Lewis, Vice President; Cindy Taylor, Secretary; Peggy Campbell, Treasurer; Ren LeVally, Publicity Chair, member at large; Sandra Reaves-Yates, member at large; Michelle Stinger, Freedom Fund Committee Chair; Ed Dunphy, Political Action Committee Chair and Dr. Laurel Blackmon, Education Committee Chair.