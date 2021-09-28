Culpeper Branch NAACP polls statehouse candidates on Medicaid, Black history sites

Police oversight, culturally diverse teaching, investment in Medicaid, and acknowledging, in a visible way, the still-unrecognized historic and community contributions of local Black citizens were topics for conversation during a Sept. 16 Culpeper Branch NAACP virtual forum with two candidates running for District 30 Virginia House of Delegates.
Incumbent, combat veteran and two-time Congressional candidate Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is seeking a fourth term in the state house in Richmond.
Challenging him is Democratic nominee Annette Hyde, a yoga teacher, volunteer and social activist from Madison who has run against Freitas before.
Dr. Doug Ward, a semi-retired physician from Rappahannock County, also participated in the forum earlier this month. He is running as a Democrat for District 18 Virginia House of Delegates against four-term incumbent Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, a Fauquier County farmer. Webert did not participate in the local NAACP forum.
Hyde opening remarks“I am running because it’s time we have a representative that works for rural Virginia’s best interests and most importantly, believes in the government they are part of,” said Hyde, wife of a small businessman and mother to two adult sons, in opening remarks.
“The district needs someone who will fight for what rural Virginia deserves,” she said.
Hyde, a Madison resident since 2013, is a founding mother of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action gun violence prevention group, a health department Medical Reserve Corp volunteer, Virginia CareerWorks Piedmont Workforce Development board member and part of the state rehabilitation council for the blind and visually impaired.
Freitas: Is honored to serve 30thFreitas served with the Special Forces in Iraq and has been politically active in local, state and federal government since moving to Culpeper a decade ago from California. He leans toward Libertarianism and has been courted by conservatives on the national level for higher office.
Freitas, who has three teenage children, narrowly lost in November to the incumbent Democrat for this area in the U.S. House, Rep. Abigail Spanberger. He ran in 2017 for U.S. Senate against vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine and early in his political career was chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. The local delegate has been married for 23 years to Tina Freitas, who ran in 2019 against a longtime Republican incumbent in the state senate, Emmett Hanger.
In opening comments at the NAACP forum, Freitas said he’s accomplished a lot for the district during his time in office.
He mentioned small business relief, legislation for the Virginia Horse Council, increasing transparency of taxation information through his website and supporting investments in career and technical education.
“One of the things COVID has really demonstrated is we need a lot more robust choices within our education system,” Freitas said.
The delegate said he’s been an advocate for the Second Amendment who has also worked on criminal justice reform. Freitas spoke about legislation he carried related to civil asset forfeiture, “because I don’t believe the government should be able to confiscate and sell your property for a profit without actually convicting you of a crime.”
There’s still a lot of work to be done, Freitas said, of “some of the problems we had in healthcare over time.” He said he supported greater competition for improving access and said he worked on legislation to expand the scope of care nurse practitioners can provide.
Freitas said it has been his honor to represent the people of the 30th District.
Physician running for District 18 delegateWard, experiencing technical issues with logging onto the Zoom meeting, said in opening remarks that rural Virginia needs better broadband access, something he said he would prioritize if elected. The candidate spoke of greater pay for teachers, providing junior college or trade school for local citizens, passage of the equal rights amendment, access to early voting and restoring voting rights to felons.
A medical specialist in HIV/AIDS, the local physician did a fellowship at the NIH, where he said he worked with Dr. Tony Fauci, current head of infectious disease at the federal agency. Ward got his start in the Peace Corps after college.
“That same altruism that got me into medicine pushed me to go into politics,” he said at the NAACP forum. “I see a lot that can be done in the commonwealth… to me one of the most important was Medicaid expansion,” he said of work done in recent sessions by Democrats.
It covers preventative care and rehabilitation for substance abuse, Ward said: “It’s important for rural Virginia.”
About Medicaid expansionFreitas has consistently voted against investment in Medicaid, a federal healthcare safety net expanded by state Democrats to cover hundreds of thousands of more Virginians previously uninsured.
The NAACP asked about the state’s continued participation in Medicaid as well as increased state funding for local mental health services and substance abuse counselors.
Freitas said he opposed Medicaid expansion because he did not believe the federal government would long-term continue to pay for 90 percent of the program while also proposing trillions more in spending in Washington. He said it will cause a bigger burden on the state to keep the expansion.
“Having to make decisions if we are going to properly fund education or a government program I think is horribly inefficient and ends up with multiple fraud and abuse claims every single year as a result of government mismanagement of the program,” Freitas said. “I would like to focus on healthcare reform that puts more decisions in the hands of individuals.”
He said he did “not trust government allocators to run something as complex and personal as our healthcare system.”
Hyde said she supported a public option to buy into Medicaid.
“We have to end the terror of medical bankruptcy in this country and state. You shouldn’t have to choose between your mortgage payment and your prescription,” she said. “A hospital shouldn’t be able to repossess your home because you have a severe illness.”
Hyde supported state funding for mental health facilities and services, mentioning her oldest son lives with bipolar disorder and has since childhood.
“Mental healthcare is healthcare and it’s time we start treating it as such and getting our fellow the citizens the help they need,” she said.
Ward said he strongly supported Medicaid expansion continuation, stating that preventative healthcare in the long term improves one’s health and saves the state money. The increased federal contribution translates to substantially more health services but at a lower cost to Virginians. The physician advocated for greater mental health rehabilitation services, something for which he said he would work.
Weighing in on Black history exposureThe NAACP asked candidates about working on tangible steps and means to document and recognize local African-American contributions, for example, on state and federal historic registries. Culpeper Branch President Uzziah Harris spoke out for a recently revived effort to restore the name of George Washington Carver Regional High School to the stone front of the building along James Madison Highway.
When the Black school closed in the late ‘60s with integration, the county took over maintenance of the property and turned it into a technical center. In doing so, Piedmont Vocational School was etched on the facade where Carver used to be.
Alumni of GWC want the original name back and have started a petition to bring it about.
“As we talk about history and recognizing contributions, what are said candidates, those running for office. willing to do in terms of pushing that effort?” Harris asked.
“That particular school needs to be renamed back to its original name,” he continued. “It represents a lot of history, a lot of pride, a lot of contribution. It represents a lot so it would go a long way in terms of authenticity if we could talk about what could practically be done in terms of those efforts.”
Freitas answered first, saying he would be very happy to work with the NAACP and local town councils and county boards “to identify those historic sites and then do the things that need to be done at the state level to make sure they are properly recognized.” The delegate said he had passed various commending and memorial resolutions related to Culpeper.
“There are a lot of things can be done,” Freitas said, saying he is “someone who loves American history and is all-inclusive. We want to make sure we are properly recognizing those historic landmarks, those people so that when people are driving around they are learning. That needs to be integrated into how our children are learning that history as well. It goes a long way to painting the complete history of America.”
Ward said local towns and counties need to recognize and celebrate their history.
“Recognizing these historical sites and publicizing them is extremely important because the African American contribution to society was minimized for so long and the African-American-associated sites really haven’t received the recognition they deserve,” the District 18 candidate said. “We need to go out of our way to identify and recognize these sites and teach the public about them.”
Freitas, Hyde and Ward all also recently participated in an in-person candidates forum hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce at Daniel Technology Center recorded by Culpeper Media Network. Webert did not attend.
Read part two of house of delegates NAACP candidates forum coverage in Thursday’s Star-Exponent.
