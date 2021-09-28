Culpeper Branch NAACP polls statehouse candidates on Medicaid, Black history sites

When the Black school closed in the late ‘60s with integration, the county took over maintenance of the property and turned it into a technical center. In doing so, Piedmont Vocational School was etched on the facade where Carver used to be.

Alumni of GWC want the original name back and have started a petition to bring it about.

“As we talk about history and recognizing contributions, what are said candidates, those running for office. willing to do in terms of pushing that effort?” Harris asked.

“That particular school needs to be renamed back to its original name,” he continued. “It represents a lot of history, a lot of pride, a lot of contribution. It represents a lot so it would go a long way in terms of authenticity if we could talk about what could practically be done in terms of those efforts.”

Freitas answered first, saying he would be very happy to work with the NAACP and local town councils and county boards “to identify those historic sites and then do the things that need to be done at the state level to make sure they are properly recognized.” The delegate said he had passed various commending and memorial resolutions related to Culpeper.