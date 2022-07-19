Culpeper bridge rental equipment contractor pays $137K to resolve federal lawsuit

A Culpeper-based bridge equipment government contractor has paid $137,500 to resolve federal civil allegations that it paid a third party to falsify inspection certificates for vehicles used to inspect bridges, including one the government attempted to tie to a workplace fatality in Connecticut.

McClain & Co., Inc., headquartered on Germanna Highway in Stevensburg since 1998, reached the settlement involving misdated inspection certificates submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, U.S. attorney in Connecticut, and Christopher Scharf, special agent-in-charge in the Office of Inspector General Northeastern Region.

McClain & Co. President Daniel McClain told the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Tuesday that the government press release was unfair and that most of its claims were not determined against the company in proceedings.

There was never an admission of fault or liability by McClain & Co. in the workplace fatality, he said in a statement.

“We settled with the government because their investigation has been going on for years, they were bleeding us dry and we wanted to avoid the expense of future litigation,” McClain said.

The company president said the case investigated matters from 2015 and before. The written settlement agreement expressly states McClain & Co. denies the government’s contentions, the company president said.

What the government news release should have stated, McClain said, is that the company has and always had a robust safety program and a fine safety record.

Apart from the one tragic fatality, he said, no employee or other user of McClain & Co. equipment has been seriously injured while using their equipment.

The company president said McClain’s investigation with a crash reconstruction expert found the fatal accident in question was most likely caused by operator error.

“No government agency has proven otherwise,” McClain said.

On Jan. 27, 2020, McClain & Co. pleaded guilty to providing three misdated under-bridge vehicle inspection reports to a government agency, a misdemeanor, according to the company statement. Based in Culpeper, the company is a government contractor in good standing with the Federal Highway Administration, McClain said.

The company also has regional offices in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and South Carolina through which it rents and leases bridge access equipment to engineering companies and government agencies for use on bridge inspection and bridge maintenance projects, according to the U.S. attorney.

McClain provided under-bridge inspection vehicles to various state departments of transportation and bridge inspection engineering firms under federal aid contracts funded in part by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, including multiple contracts with the Connecticut DOT, the government said.

The government contends that, between January 2012 and January 2015, McClain paid Virginia-based Martin Enterprize Inc. to create 123 certificates of inspection falsely certifying MEI had inspected the under-bridge vehicles in McClain’s fleet. McClain knew the vehicles had not been inspected by a neutral third party, the government said.

After OSHA opened a workplace fatality investigation into the death of one of McClain’s employees who had been operating one of the vehicles in Connecticut, McClain sent OSHA false certificates of inspection for the UBI vehicle that had been involved in the workplace fatality, the government stated.

As part of its settlement agreement with the government, McClain paid $137,500.

“This settlement resolves allegations that a government contractor not only took shortcuts that put its own employees at risk, but it attempted to thwart a proper federal investigation of a workplace fatality involving its equipment,” Avery said. “This is unacceptable. Businesses and individuals who receive federal funds and then engage in such misconduct face both criminal and civil penalties.”

Since July 2019, McClain has been under an Interim Administrative Settlement and Compliance Agreement with the Federal Highway Administration, according to the government.

“The settlement announced today demonstrates our commitment to working with our law enforcement and prosecutorial colleagues to protect the integrity of Federal-aid programs,” Scharf said. “Having a safe workplace is equally as important as shielding taxpayer funds from fraud, waste and abuse as we go about the business of building and maintaining the Nation’s infrastructure.”

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Gruber Auditor Susan N. Spiegel handled the case.